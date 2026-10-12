EvoNext Holdings SA / Key word(s): Merger

EvoNext Holdings SA and Ascend Sport Technology AG sign transaction agreement



12-Oct-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful or require registration or any other measure and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in any country.



PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

EvoNext Holdings SA ("EvoNext") and Ascend Sport Technology AG ("Ascend") sign transaction agreement - Ascend to go public on SIX Swiss Exchange and enter its next phase of development EvoNext Holdings SA (SIX: EVE) and Ascend Sport Technology AG have signed a binding transaction agreement for a statutory merger; Ascend will become a publicly listed company through a merger into EvoNext with its existing listing on SIX Swiss Exchange

EvoNext valued at CHF 2.50 per share; Ascend equity valued at CHF 500 million

Ascend is a Swiss sports technology holding company, bringing together complementary businesses across the sports technology value chain and forming a leading global platform with AI-enabled monetisation capabilities. Ascend serves over 100 rightsholders and more than 500 brands and broadcasters in over 20 countries

Share placement will be targeting an appropriate free float, comprising predominantly secondary shares and a smaller primary issuance to support future growth initiatives

Transaction subject to approval by the extraordinary general meetings of both companies and is scheduled to be completed during the fourth quarter 2026. Reinach / Lucerne, Switzerland, 12 October 2026 - EvoNext Holdings SA ("EvoNext", SIX: EVE), a Swiss listed holding company, and Ascend Sport Technology AG ("Ascend"), a Swiss sports technology holding company, today announce the signing of a binding transaction agreement to combine the two companies by way of a statutory merger. The planned transaction will lead, subject to the approval of the companies' general meetings, to the formation of a listed Swiss sports technology company with a global footprint and attractive growth prospects in the rapidly expanding sports media and advertising market. The combined company will operate under the name of Ascend Sport Technology AG and remain listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Transaction structure and valuation The parties have agreed on a valuation of EvoNext at CHF 2.50 per share. The transaction will be implemented as a statutory merger (merging of Ascend business against issuance of new EvoNext shares). In conjunction with the transaction, EvoNext will conduct a share placement (the "Offering"). The Offering is expected to consist predominantly of secondary shares to create an attractive free float and establish a diversified institutional shareholder base, complemented by a primary issuance to support Ascend's continued growth, strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes. All shares offered in the placement are expected to be offered at a price of CHF 2.50 per share, corresponding to the valuation agreed in connection with the merger. The shares will be placed in a multi-day accelerated book building process. Members of the Board of Directors, executive management and shareholders of Ascend and certain shareholders of EvoNext are subject to lock-up periods of 12 and 24 months following completion of the Offering. A premium platform for the global sports technology market Ascend is a Swiss sports technology holding company, bringing together complementary businesses across the sports technology value chain and forming a leading global platform with AI-enabled monetisation capabilities. Ascend's businesses serve over 100 rightsholders, including sports leagues, clubs and federations such as FIFA and UEFA, as well as more than 500 brands and broadcasters across over 20 countries. Through its premium infrastructure, and its AI-powered software and data solutions, Ascend enables rightsholders to monetise every live game through scalable and data-driven advertising. Ascend combines recurring software revenues, long-term relationships with leading sports organisations, and proprietary technology assets, creating a highly scalable platform positioned to benefit from the ongoing digitisation of global sports advertising. While football represents the company's largest market today, Ascend's technology platform is designed to serve the broader sports ecosystem and is well positioned to support the increasing adoption of digital advertising, data analytics and AI-enabled monetisation solutions across a wide range of sports, leagues, federations and media rightsholders globally. Ascend's integrated one-stop-shop platform spans Digital Signage and Digital Overlay, a proprietary sponsorship marketplace, audience intelligence and sponsorship ROI measurement, a high-end streaming and data analytics platform, as well as premium infrastructure. A compelling combination The merger combines Ascend's established operating platform and growth trajectory with EvoNext's public listing and capital markets infrastructure, creating a scalable public company positioned to capitalize on long-term structural growth in digital sports media, sponsorship and advertising technologies. The transaction is expected to enhance Ascend's visibility, financial flexibility and access to growth capital, while remaining the founder-led company with the entrepreneurial spirit which has supported Ascend's growth in the past. Gianluca Ferrari, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EvoNext Holdings SA, said: "Ascend has built a differentiated and highly attractive founder-led business with a proven track record of growth, a global customer base and proprietary technology assets. The merger provides investors with the opportunity to participate in a leading global sports technology platform at the forefront of the digital transformation of sports media and advertising. We look forward to supporting the Ascend team as they execute on the company's next phase of growth as a publicly listed business." Bernard de Roos, Founder and CEO of Ascend Sport Technology AG, said: "We are very excited about this opportunity to unlock the next phase of Ascend's evolution. We have built a premium, fully integrated technology platform that has become the backbone of digital sports advertising for the world's leading rightsholders, leagues, and broadcasters. The listing on SIX Swiss Exchange gives us the profile and the standing for this next phase and we open our business to investors, creating a unique opportunity to participate in the growing global sports market." Next steps and indicative timing The transaction is subject to approval by the extraordinary general meetings of EvoNext and Ascend, as well as customary closing conditions. Documentation relating to the merger, including the merger report, shareholder information and invites to the extraordinary general meetings, will be published in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. EvoNext intends to publish the offering documentation for the planned Offering shortly after its extraordinary general meeting [ EvoNextholdings.com ]. The transaction is scheduled to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2026. The Board of Directors of EvoNext unanimously recommends that shareholders approve the transaction. EvoNext will inform shareholders and the market of all material developments in due course. Contact for investors and media EvoNext Holdings SA investors@evonextholdings.com susanne.muehlemann@lemongrass.agency / +41 79 223 70 81 Disclaimer This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of EvoNext Holdings SA and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Any offer and listing of any securities in EvoNext Holdings SA ("Securities") will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a prospectus which is to be published. An investment decision regarding any publicly offered Securities should only be made on the basis of such prospectus. The prospectus is expected to be published in the fourth quarter of 2026 and will be available free of charge from the accompanying bank. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g., statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of EvoNext Holdings SA or Ascend Sport Technology AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. EvoNext Holdings SA assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any potential investment or investment activity to which this communication relates will be available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "Prospectus Regulation") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or, in the United Kingdom ("UK"), the UK Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (the "POATRs"). Any placements of any Securities to persons in the EEA or the UK will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation or the POATRs (as applicable), as implemented in member states of the EEA or the UK, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of Securities. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of any potential placements in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.

Additional features:





File: 2026_10_12_EvoNext Holdings SA - Ad hoc - Transaction Agreement Ascend

End of Inside Information