EvoNext Holdings SA / Key word(s): Merger

EvoNext Holdings SA makes available the audited financial statements of Ascend Sport Technology AG for 2025/26



16-Nov-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful or require registration or any other measure and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in any country. EvoNext Holdings SA makes available the audited consolidated financial statements of Ascend Sport Technology AG for the financial year 2025/26 Reinach / Lucerne, Switzerland, 16 November 2026 - As part of the transaction documentation ahead of the upcoming merger, today EvoNext Holdings SA is making available the audited consolidated financial statements of Ascend Sport Technology AG ("Ascend") for the financial year ended 30 June 2026, together with comparative figures for the financial year ended 30 June 2025. Ascend reports the following audited key figures[1]: In CHF million FY 2025/26 FY 2024/25 Income Statement Net revenues 43.8 37.3 EBITDA 25.0 18.9 Balance Sheet Cash and cash equivalents 30.1 26.8 Securities 3.0 3.9 Net working capital[2][3] 15.1 8.9 Financial liabilities[4] 2.6 4.0 Total equity 76.0 66.8 All figures are audited. The complete audited consolidated financial statements of Ascend for the financial years 2025/26 and 2024/25, comprising the consolidated balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement, are available here . After the positive feedback from the cantons Basel-Land and Lucerne on the use of EvoNext's tax loss carryforwards for the purposes of cantonal and federal direct taxes, EvoNext also obtained positive feedback on tax rulings from the federal tax authority regarding the tax neutrality of the merger as to withholding taxes and stamp duty. The cantonal tax authorities have confirmed, in principle, the continued availability of EvoNext's existing tax loss carryforwards following the merger, subject to applicable statutory limitations and the generation of sufficient eligible taxable profits on the Ascend Sport Technology holding level. EvoNext Holdings SA and Ascend Sport Technology AG signed the merger agreement on 1 November 2026. The Swiss sports technology holding company Ascend is expected to become, subject to certain conditions including the approval of the shareholders of both companies, a publicly listed entity through a merger into EvoNext with its existing listing on SIX Swiss Exchange. The table below provides an overview of the expected share capital structure following the merger. It lists the existing EvoNext shares, merger consideration shares, primary shares, equity participation shares and greenshoe shares, consisting of secondary shares, which do not increase the total number of shares outstanding. Share capital bridge # shares Existing EvoNext shares 7,230,626 Merger consideration shares 199,999,978 Primary shares 8,000,000 Equity participation shares 769,374 Total shares post transaction 215,999,978 Greenshoe / over-allotment(secondary shares) 8,000,000 Fully diluted shares incl. greenshoe 215,999,978 Expected timetable for the merger with key steps ahead includes: 3 December 2026 EGM of EvoNext; General Meeting of Ascend

7 December 2026 Publication of prospectus and start of bookbuilding

10 December 2026 End of bookbuilding

11 December 2026 Announcement of the Offering Price; completion of the Merger and the capital measures

14 December 2026 First trading day on SIX Swiss Exchange [1] Ascend's financial year ends on 30 June. [2] Net working capital comprises trade receivables, other current receivables, inventories and accrued income and prepaid expenses, less trade payables, other current liabilities, current provisions and deferred revenue and accrued expenses. [3] Working capital is temporarily elevated in June due to the timing of major event delivery, with customer billing and supplier settlement occurring at different points in the event cycle, and normalizes thereafter. [4] Financial liabilities comprise current and non-current financial liabilities (FY 2025/26: CHF 2.6 million current, nil non-current; FY 2024/25: CHF 2.1 million current, CHF 1.9 million non-current).

Contact for investors and media EvoNext Holdings SA investors@evonextholdings.com susanne.muehlemann@lemongrass.agency / +41 79 223 70 81

Disclaimer This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of EvoNext Holdings SA and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Any offer and listing of any securities in EvoNext Holdings SA ("Securities") will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a prospectus which is to be published. An investment decision regarding any publicly offered Securities should only be made on the basis of such prospectus. The prospectus will be available free of charge from the accompanying bank. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g., statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of EvoNext Holdings SA or Ascend Sport Technology AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. EvoNext Holdings SA assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. Moreover, financial information contained in this publication may be preliminary and unaudited. This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any potential investment or investment activity to which this communication relates will be available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "Prospectus Regulation") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or, in the United Kingdom ("UK"), the UK Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (the "POATRs"). Any placements of any Securities to persons in the EEA or the UK will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation or the POATRs (as applicable), as implemented in member states of the EEA or the UK, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of Securities. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of any potential placements in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.

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File: 2026_11_16_Ad hoc EvoNext_Ascend_audited financial statements_25_26 + 24_25

End of Inside Information