

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - On Sunday, Freenome, Inc. (FRNM) said it will present new clinical validation data for an updated version of its SimpleScreen colorectal cancer (CRC) blood-based screening test at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2026 Annual Meeting in Nashville.



SimpleScreen CRC is a blood-based screening test designed to detect colorectal cancer and precancerous lesions. The first-generation version received FDA approval in July 2026 and was commercially launched in the U.S. in late September through Freenome's partner Abbott Cancer Diagnostics.



The updated test demonstrated 18.2% sensitivity for advanced precancerous lesions (APLs), compared with 13.7% in the original PREEMPT CRC study.



Sensitivity for APLs with high-grade dysplasia increased to 41.9% from 30.5%. The test also showed 80.4% sensitivity for CRC at 90% colonoscopy specificity.



The company said that sensitivity improved across all evaluated APL subtypes, including large adenomas and serrated lesions.



Aasma Shaukat, professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and co-lead principal investigator of the PREEMPT CRC study, will present the findings on Wednesday, October 14, from 9:10 to 9:20 a.m., during Plenary Session 4B.



FRNM closed Friday, October 9, 2026, at $15.78, down 0.19%.



In overnight trading on Sunday (11.10.26), shares rose 3.42% to $16.32.



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