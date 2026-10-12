€1 million in net cash proceeds received from the remaining tranche of the financing agreement signed with a fund managed by L1 Capital in June 2026.

Financial runway extended to 2028, strengthened by strong products sales both in neurology and nephrology and disciplined management of the Company's resources.

Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris FR0013296746 ALDVI), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and marketing of innovative treatments for people suffering from rare kidney diseases, announces today that it has received the remaining tranche of the financing, with a net amount of €1.0 million, under the bond financing agreement entered into with a fund managed by L1 Capital1

Following this additional funding, Advicenne has strengthened its cash position, which stood at €1.55 million as of 30 June 2026, and secured its financial runway to 2028, compared with the previously estimated second quarter of 2027. This extension is further strengthened by the strong sales performance of Likozam and Levidcen in France and of Sibnayal across all markets where it is available to patients, as well as the Company's disciplined management of its resources.

Didier Laurens, Chief Executive Officer of Advicenne, commented: "This financing, provided for under the safeguard plan, enables us to secure our cash needs in a context of uncertainty in the financial markets. In parallel, the strong operational performance driven by sales of all our products, enables us to extend our financial visibility by at least six months, now to 2028."

Advicenne also has the option to draw on an additional €1.2 million financing made available notably by its long-standing shareholder, Cemag Invest, alongside Europe Offering and Company's CEO, Didier Laurens (see press release dated 22 June 2026).

Risk factors

The risk factors affecting the Company are presented in Chapter 3 of the 2025 Annual Report, as published by the Company on 24 April 2026 and available on the Company's website (at the following address: https://www.advicenne.com/fr/investisseurs/information-financière/).

As the conversion price of the bonds described above depends on the Company's share price2, the number of shares that may be issued upon conversion of the bonds cannot be determined precisely on the date of issue. The conversion of the bonds may therefore result in significant dilution for existing shareholders.

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris ALDVI FR0013296746) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product Sibnayal (ADV7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA) in EU, the UK, KSA and UAE, and is marketed in more than twenty-five countries in Europe. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017, has now been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since its transfer on March 30, 2022. For additional information, see: https://advicenne.com/.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Advicenne group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Advicenne considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial market authority on April 24, 2026 (a copy of which is available on www.advicenne.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Advicenne operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Advicenne or currently not considered material by Advicenne. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of Advicenne to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Advicenne expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

_______________________________ 1 The terms of the bonds and the dilutive impact of the transaction are detailed in the press release dated 22 June 2026. 2 At least equal to the lower of (i) 0.79€ and (ii) 93% of the lowest of the daily volume-weighted average prices over a period of 10 consecutive trading days preceding each conversion request, during which the bondholder has not sold any shares of the Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261011757559/en/

Contacts:

Advicenne

Didier Laurens, CEO

+33 (0)1 87 44 40 17

Email: investors@advicenne.com



Ulysse Communication

Media relations

Bruno Arabian

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Email: advicenne@ulysse-communication.com