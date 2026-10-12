Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Washington setzt auf Wolfram. Allegiance startet in Nevada.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.10.2026 07:46 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GTC Global Trade Capital Co. Limited: GTCFX-PR 5-GTCPrime Signs Off From iFX Expo Hong Kong 2026 After Two Days of Insight and Connection

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTCPrime has closed out its participation as Gold Sponsor at iFX Expo Hong Kong 2026, held on October 8-9 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Over the two days, the GTCPrime team welcomed clients, partners, and industry peers at Booth 14 to discuss market developments and the changing needs of investors across Asia-Pacific.

GTCPrime Team at iFX Expo Hong Kong 2026

Image Alt: GTCPrime team at iFX Expo Hong Kong 2026

And GTCPrime Chief Analyst, Jameel Ahmad, also took part in a panel discussion, "The Future of Wealth Is East: Why Hong Kong Matters More Than Ever." The session brought together leaders from private banking, wealth management, WealthTech, and family offices to examine Hong Kong's role as a premier wealth hub as global wealth shifts eastward.

GTCPrime Chief Analyst at iFX Expo Hong Kong 2026 Panel Discussion

Image Alt: Jameel Ahmed participating in panel discussion

The discussion covered four themes:

  • Global capital: Why Hong Kong continues to attract international capital, family offices, and high-net-worth investors.
  • WealthTech and AI: How digital platforms and AI-powered advisory are changing wealth management and client engagement.
  • The Greater Bay Area: Its role in unlocking cross-border investment and new growth opportunities.
  • Evolving expectations: How wealth managers are adapting as investors become more digital and global, and seek stable, transparent, well-regulated financial centres.

Headquartered in Dubai and serving clients across more than 100 countries, GTCPrime took part in iFX Expo Hong Kong as one of Asia's leading financial centres continues to draw global attention. Dubai and Hong Kong are both international financial hubs that connect capital, firms, and markets across regions, and the exchange of perspectives in Hong Kong sits naturally alongside GTCPrime's global outlook.

Media Contact

Email: support@gtcprime.com

Website: https://www.gtcprime.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b0eb2f2-62c4-42c1-aee1-4e602f775266

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd9a92b5-67e0-4cb1-be79-5c40f0c78cb9


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.