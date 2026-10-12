Solar trackers are, in a sense, a victim of their own success in the North American market. They have become the default technology for utility-scale projects with a market penetration rate of over 90%. This saturation has created its own challenge - with the domestic market close to fully saturated, there is little room for growth. US tracker shipments are forecast to decline annually from 2026 to 2035. Over the past decade, the underlying technology of solar trackers has matured. While proprietary algorithms, software and terrain-following capabilities still provide differentiation, the core ...

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