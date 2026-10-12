A few months after integrating Texcell's activities, ABL Texcell Diagnostics strengthens its expertise in precision oncology, human genetics and rare diseases, while continuing to build a leading French life sciences platform

Regulatory News:

ABL Texcell Diagnostics (Euronext Paris: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6), a company specializing in molecular diagnostic solutions, healthcare software, and services supporting clinical research and biopharmaceutical development, today announces the acquisition of IntegraGen's assets and business operations (www.integragen.com, Euronext Growth Paris: ALINT ISIN: FR0010908723), pursuant to the ruling handed down by the Evry Commercial Court on Friday, October 9, 2026.

This transaction comes just a few months after the integration of Texcell's activities, which strengthened the Company's capabilities in virology, biosafety and scientific services for the biopharmaceutical industry. It marks a new milestone for ABL Texcell Diagnostics by extending its expertise into clinical genomics, human genetics, rare diseases and precision oncology.

A Takeover Offer Underpinned by a Long-Term Industrial and Social Commitment

As part of the offer approved by the Court, ABL Texcell Diagnostics submitted a comprehensive industrial plan based on the continued operation of the acquired activities, the retention of key expertise and the continuity of contracts required to conduct the business.

The Company acquires IntegraGen's strategic assets, inventories and contracts essential to the continuation of its operations. It will also welcome 16 employees with critical expertise in sequencing, bioinformatics, quality and laboratory operations.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics has also committed to maintaining the contractual benefits of the transferred employees and assuming their accrued paid-leave entitlements. The offer further provides that no redundancies for economic reasons will be implemented for a period of 24 months following the takeover.

These commitments reflect the Company's intention to pursue the transaction as part of a sustainable industrial project combining operational continuity, the preservation of expertise and the gradual development of the acquired activities.

An Overall Economic Commitment Extending Beyond the Acquisition Price

The total acquisition price amounts to €100,000, comprising €95,000 for tangible and intangible assets and €5,000 for inventories.

In addition to this price, the offer submitted by ABL Texcell Diagnostics includes several economic and operational commitments. These notably cover the assumption of employees' accrued entitlements, the continuation of contracts required for business operations and the commitments associated with the transferred equipment, together with an initial investment program estimated at €150,000 to support the redeployment of the activities.

The Company also estimates that the funding requirements associated with restarting operations, ensuring business continuity and integrating the activities could amount to approximately €900,000 during the first few months following the takeover.

Considering the acquisition price, the planned investments, the identified funding requirements and the other commitments associated with the transaction, the project undertaken by ABL Texcell Diagnostics represents an overall economic commitment estimated at more than €1.27 million.

The transaction is not subject to any conditions precedent and is being financed from the Company's own resources. This financing structure reflects ABL Texcell Diagnostics' confidence in the potential of the acquired activities, while remaining consistent with a disciplined approach to investment and capital allocation.

A First Strategic Milestone in Precision Oncology and Human Genetics

IntegraGen combines established commercial activities in next-generation sequencing, or NGS, and genomic analysis software with a portfolio of proprietary precision-oncology technologies. These include solutions developed for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease, or MRD, referring to cancer cells that may remain after treatment even when the disease is no longer detectable using conventional testing methods.

For ABL Texcell Diagnostics, this acquisition represents the first milestone in molecular oncology, human genetics and rare diseases. It broadens the Company's positioning beyond its historical core business in the molecular diagnosis of infectious diseases, while adding complementary expertise, technologies and commercial activities in clinical genomics and bioinformatics.

The combination of IntegraGen's expertise with that of the Texcell and ABL Diagnostics divisions also creates the conditions for developing new offerings for pharmaceutical laboratories and biotechnology companies. Combining Texcell's viral clearance studies with IntegraGen's NGS and bioinformatics capabilities could support the development of integrated biological characterization, viral safety and genomic analysis services for biopharmaceutical products.

At the same time, ABL Texcell Diagnostics intends to initiate discussions with companies specializing in oncology diagnostics to explore potential technological and commercial synergies, as well as possible collaborations. These initiatives could contribute to leveraging IntegraGen's sequencing capabilities, genomic analysis software and proprietary technologies in connection with new precision-oncology applications.

These opportunities may also benefit from IntegraGen's experience in providing services under the US CLIA and CAP frameworks. Their implementation will be gradual and will remain subject to the completion of the integration process, the validation of market needs and confirmation of the regulatory scope and accreditations applicable to the relevant services.

A Stronger Presence Within Genopole

The acquired activities will continue to operate from the Evry site, enabling ABL Texcell Diagnostics to strengthen its presence within Genopole, an ecosystem dedicated to genomics, biotechnology and healthcare innovation.

The Company intends to preserve the scientific and technical expertise developed by IntegraGen while providing employees, customers and partners with a stable environment in which to ensure business continuity and support the future development of the activities.

During the integration phase, priority will be given to continuity of service, support for employees and the maintenance of the quality standards expected by customers. In parallel, ABL Texcell Diagnostics will conduct a structured assessment of the commercial and scientific opportunities that may arise from bringing these activities together.

"We welcome IntegraGen's teams and activities with great respect for the work accomplished over more than 20 years in the field of genomics. This acquisition is fully aligned with our commitment to preserving recognized scientific expertise and providing it with a stable environment that supports its long-term development," said Dr. Chalom Sayada, Chief Executive Officer of ABL Texcell Diagnostics and co-founder of ABL Luxembourg, the parent company and principal shareholder of the ABL Group.

"Following the integration of Texcell, this transaction marks a new stage in the development of ABL Texcell Diagnostics. It strengthens our presence at Genopole while expanding our expertise across several strategic areas of Life Sciences. It also marks our entry into highly science-driven segments such as precision oncology, human genetics and rare diseases, which naturally complement our historical expertise in molecular diagnostics and infectious diseases.

"Our priority remains to ensure business continuity, support the teams joining us and sustain the satisfaction of the customers who place their trust in us," concluded Dr. Sayada.

The Acquisition of IntegraGen's Activities Opens a New Phase of Development

The acquisition of IntegraGen's activities opens a new phase of development for ABL Texcell Diagnostics. Following the acquisition of Texcell, this transaction further expands the Company's scientific and operational scope.

Considering this recent evolution, ABL Texcell Diagnostics is currently reviewing its operational priorities, integration requirements and development roadmap. Based on this work, the roadmap and objectives previously communicated for the 2026 financial year may, where appropriate, be updated to reflect the Company's new scope.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics will keep the market informed, in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements, of any material development likely to affect its business, outlook or financial position.

About ABL Texcell Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Texcell Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

Following the acquisition of TEXCELL's operations, ABL Texcell Diagnostics is expanding its activities in the life sciences sector by integrating expertise and services dedicated to virology, biosafety testing and biopharmaceutical development support.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

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Contacts:

ABL Texcell Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/