Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics (Euronext Paris: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6) (the "Company"), a company specialized in molecular diagnostics solutions, healthcare software and services supporting clinical research, today announced that it has filed, on Friday, September 11, 2026, a bid to acquire the business operations and assets of IntegraGen, a company specializing in genomic analysis of nucleic acids, particularly in oncology and rare genetic diseases, currently subject to judicial reorganization proceedings before the Commercial Court of Évry.

This initiative is consistent with ABL Diagnostics' growth strategy and its ongoing evaluation of external growth opportunities complementary to its current portfolio.

The proposed acquisition, filed pursuant to Article L.642-1 of the French Commercial Code, remains subject to the decision of the Commercial Court of Évry. At this stage, there can be no assurance that ABL Diagnostics will be selected as the successful bidder.

The Company will keep the market informed of any material developments regarding this matter in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Regulatory Information

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse ("MAR"). Its disclosure is made in accordance with Article 17 of MAR. Forward-looking statements contained herein are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, including those related to the outcome of judicial proceedings and the approval of third parties.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek.

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

Following the acquisition of TEXCELL's operations, ABL Diagnostics is expanding its activities in the life sciences sector by integrating expertise and services dedicated to virology, biosafety testing and biopharmaceutical development support.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260911655644/en/

Contacts:

ABL Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/