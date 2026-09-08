In six months, ABL Diagnostics has already achieved 77.9% of 2025 annual sales and 29.7% higher than the net profit recorded for the full 2025 financial year

Revenue of €5.415 million in H1 2026, compared to €2.849 million in H1 2025, representing a reported growth of 90.0%

EBITDA of €1.315 million in H1 2026, compared to €0.295 million in H1 2025, with an EBITDA margin increased to 24.3%, compared to 10.3% a year earlier

Operating income, or EBIT, of €1.115 million in H1 2026, compared to an operating loss of €0.066 million in H1 2025

Net income of €1.280 million in H1 2026, compared to €0.289 million in H1 2025, and already 29.7% higher than the €0.987 million recorded for the full year 2025

H1 2026 revenue representing 44.2% of the 2026 full-year guidance of €12.265 million published on June 1, 2026

Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics (Euronext Paris: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6) (the "Company"), a company specializing in molecular diagnostic solutions, healthcare software and clinical research services, today reported its results for the first half ended June 30, 2026.

The Board of Directors of ABL Diagnostics, meeting on September 8, 2026, approved the Company's half-year financial statements as of June 30, 2026. These financial statements are subject to a limited review by the statutory auditor, whose work is still in progress.

The first half of 2026 confirms the acceleration of ABL Diagnostics' change of scale. Sustained revenue growth is accompanied by a significant improvement in operating profitability and net income.

This performance reflects the growth of the Company's historical activities, the ramp-up of the UltraGene range (formerly Fast Track Diagnostics), the development of software activities and the growing contribution of distribution and services activities, which have been integrated into the portfolio since 2025.

KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS

In thousands of euros H1 2026 H1 2025 Reported change Turnover 5 415 2 849 +2,566, or +90.0% EBITDA 1 315 295 +1,020, or +346.5% EBITDA margin 24,3 10,34 +14.0 points Operating income, or EBIT 1 115 (66) +1 181 EBIT margin 20,6 (2,31) +22.9 points Current income before tax 1 086 (27) +1 113 Income net of income tax 194 316 -122, or -38.6% Net income 1 280 289 +991, or +343.4% Free cash 853 912 -59, or -6.4%

ACTIVITY

Reported growth of 90.0% in the first half of 2026

ABL Diagnostics' revenue reached €5.415 million in the first half of 2026, compared to €2.849 million in the first half of 2025, an increase of €2.566 million and a reported growth of 90.0% compared to the same period last year.

The growth recorded during the first half reflects the combined contribution of:

historical genotyping activities by sequencing;

DeepChek , ViroScore , MicrobioChek , and NADIS software solutions;

, ViroScore , MicrobioChek , and NADIS software solutions; the ramp-up of the UltraGene range (formerly Fast Track Diagnostics);

the distribution of Vela Diagnostics solutions;

products and services distributed on behalf of CDL Pharma;

the deployment of the international trade network.

The 2025 financial year was marked by the gradual start of several growth drivers. The Yearly Financial Statements 2025 mentioned the first contributions of UltraGene, Vela Diagnostics and the distribution of CDL Pharma's activities.

COMPARISON WITH FISCAL YEAR 2025

This comparison compares the results of the first half of 2026, covering a period of six months, with the results of the 2025 financial year, covering a period of twelve months. It is presented to situate the level of performance achieved as of June 30, 2026, and does not constitute an extrapolation of the expected performance for the full year 2026.

In thousands of euros H1 2026 FY 2025 released Variance H1 2026 level Turnover 5 415 6 950 -1 535 77.9% of FY 2025 Operating income, or EBIT 1 115 290 +825 384.5% of FY 2025 Net income 1 280 987 +293 129.7% of FY 2025 Free cash 853 1 316 -463 -35.2% of the level at 31 December 2025

The data published for the 2025 financial year showed revenue of €6.950 million, operating income of €0.290 million, net income of €0.987 million, cash flow from operations of €1.383 million, available cash of €1.316 million and net debt of €0.933 million.

Thus, in six months, ABL Diagnostics has carried out:

77.9% of revenue recorded for the twelve months of fiscal 2025;

operating income representing 384.5% of operating income for the 2025 financial year;

Net income representing 129.7% of 2025 annual net income, 29.7% higher than the previous year.

RESULTS

EBITDA of €1.315 million and EBITDA margin of 24.3%

EBITDA for the first half of 2026 was €1.315 million, compared to €0.295 million in the first half of 2025, an increase of €1.020 million and an increase of 346.5% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The EBITDA margin was 24.3% of revenue in the first half of 2026, compared to 10.34% in the first half of 2025, an improvement of 14.0 points.

This evolution reflects in particular:

the increase in the level of activity;

better absorption of fixed costs;

the evolution of the business mix;

the growing contribution of new ranges and services;

control of operating costs.

EBITDA reconciliation

In thousands of euros H1 2026 H1 2025 Operating income, or EBIT 1 115 (66) Net depreciation and amortization 189 363 Net impairment charges 12 0 Trade-ins and other adjustments (1) (3) EBITDA 1 315 295

No differences resulting from rounding are significant.

EBIT of €1.115 million

Operating income, or EBIT, reached €1.115 million in the first half of 2026, compared to an operating loss of €0.066 million in the first half of 2025, an absolute improvement of €1.181 million. The EBIT margin reached 20.6% in the first half of 2026, compared to -2.31% in the first half of 2025, an improvement of 22.9 points. By way of comparison, operating income for the full year 2025 was €0.290 million, representing an operating margin of 4.2%.

Financial income and current income before tax

Financial income was -€29k in the first half of 2026, compared to +€39k in the first half of 2025, a decrease of €68k. Current income before tax reached €1.086 million in the first half of 2026, compared to a current loss before tax of €0.027 million in the first half of 2025, an absolute improvement of €1.113 million.

Net income of €1.280 million

Net income reached €1.280 million in the first half of 2026, compared with €0.289 million in the first half of 2025, an increase of €0.991 million and an increase of 343.4%. The net margin reached 23.6% in the first half of 2026, compared with 10.1% in the first half of 2025, an improvement of 13.5 points. Net income for the first half of 2026 was also €293k, or 29.7%, higher than the net income of €987k recorded for the full year 2025.

RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND TAXATION

€1.150 million in eligible expenditure and €345k in CIR/CII

In the first half of 2026, research and development expenses eligible for the Research Tax Credit (CIR) and the Innovation Tax Credit (CII) are estimated at €1.150 million. These expenses led to the recognition of an estimated CIR/CII of €345k for the first half of 2026.

These investments include:

molecular diagnostics;

syndromic PCR panels;

genotyping solutions by sequencing;

analysis and interpretation software;

regulatory and industry work associated with product development.

Key tax elements

In thousands of euros H1 2026 H1 2025 Variation Expenses eligible for the CIR/CII 1 150 1 037 113 CIR/CII generated over the period 345 311 34 Income net of income tax 194 316 -122, or -38.6% Operating taxes 12 21 -9, or -42.9%

The "income taxes" item shows net accounting income of €194k in the first half of 2026, compared to net income of €316k in the first half of 2025, a decrease of €122k and 38.6%.

A distinction should be made between:

the CIR/CII generated for the half-year, estimated at €345k;

net income recognized in the income statement, of €194k;

the tax receivable recorded on the balance sheet, of €852k as of June 30, 2026.

These amounts correspond to different accounting and tax concepts and should not be added together.

Taxes and similar payments recorded as operating expenses amounted to €12k in the first half of 2026, compared with €21k in the first half of 2025, a decrease of €9k and 42.9%.

FINANCIAL POSITION AND CASH POSITION

Available cash stood at €853k on June 30, 2026, compared to €1.316m on December 31, 2025, a decrease of €463k and 35.2%.

This development must be assessed in the light of:

movements in working capital requirements;

investments made during the first half of the year;

the collection schedule for customer and tax receivables;

of the financing movements that occurred during the period.

It is important to note that the Company transferred €255k, composed of €165k for intangible assets and €60k for tangible assets, and the acquisition of stocks for a lump sum of €30k, from its equity to support the offer presented to the Commercial Court of Evry for the takeover of the assets and activities of Texcell France supported at the hearing on June 29, 2026.

In thousands of euros June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Variation Free cash 686 1 316 -630, or -47.9% Profit tax claim 852 658 +194, or +29.5% VAT receivable 189 242 -53, or -21.9% Tax and social security debts 388 349 +39, or +11.2% Own shares 168 234 -66, or -28.21% Shareholders' equity 7 101 7 633 -532, or -6.97%

PROGRESS REPORT ON THE 2026 ROADMAP

On June 1, 2026, ABL Diagnostics published a roadmap targeting annual revenue of €12.265 million in 2026, compared to €6.950 million in 2025, i.e. a targeted annual growth of 76.5%.

Completed as of June 30, 2026 and completion rate

In thousands of euros Achieved FY 2025 FY 2026 Target Completed H1 2026 Completion Balance to be realized in H2 Turnover 6 950 12 265 5 415 44,2 6 850

Revenue for the first half of 2026 represented:

44.2% of the 2026 annual target;

77.9% of revenue for the full year 2025.

This comparison is purely arithmetic. The roadmap published on June 1, 2026, covers the full year and does not set a half-year target. It provides for a ramp-up of the UltraGene, Vela Diagnostics and CDL Pharma activities over the full year.

The 2026 roadmap includes annual targets of €1.582 million for UltraGene, €3.906 million for the HIV business, €1.565 million for Vela Diagnostics and €2.482 million for CDL Pharma.

STATEMENT BY CHALOM SAYADA, MANAGING DIRECTOR

"The first half of 2026 marks a significant acceleration in ABL Diagnostics' trajectory. Our revenue reached €5.42 million, up 90.0% compared to the first half of 2025. This increase is accompanied by a substantial improvement in profitability, with an EBITDA of €1.32 million, an EBITDA margin of 24.3% and an operating profit of €1.12 million.

In six months, we generated 77.9% of revenue for the full year 2025 and our net income of €1.28 million is 29.7% higher than for the twelve months of the previous year. These results reflect the ramp-up of our historical activities and our new growth drivers, as well as ABL Diagnostics' ability to convert the growth of its business into results.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company achieved 44.2% of its full-year revenue target. We continue to execute our roadmap with discipline, while remaining attentive to the timing of orders and deliveries, regulatory conditions and the operational ramp-up of the activities integrated into our portfolio. »

2026 OUTLOOK

Considering the results recorded for the first half of 2026 and the information available at the date of this press release, ABL Diagnostics maintains its revenue target of €12.265 million for the 2026 financial year at this stage.

The achievement of this objective remains dependent on:

the timing of orders and deliveries;

the ramp-up of the UltraGene range;

the development of HIV activities;

the contribution of Vela Diagnostics and CDL Pharma;

supply conditions;

regulatory deadlines;

the collection of customer receivables;

of the general evolution of the markets in which the Company operates.

In addition, since July 21, 2026, ABL Diagnostics has integrated the assets of Texcell France acquired at the helm of the Evry Commercial Court as part of a receivership procedure. 29 new employees have been integrated into ABL Diagnostics as part of this operation.

The Company will update its revenue target of €12.265 million for the 2026 financial year by integrating the revenues and costs associated with the ex-assets of Texcell France.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

Following the acquisition of TEXCELL's operations, ABL Diagnostics is expanding its activities in the life sciences sector by integrating expertise and services dedicated to virology, biosafety testing and biopharmaceutical development support.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

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Contacts:

ABL Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/