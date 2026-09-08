In six months, ABL Diagnostics has already achieved 77.9% of 2025 annual sales and 29.7% higher than the net profit recorded for the full 2025 financial year
- Revenue of €5.415 million in H1 2026, compared to €2.849 million in H1 2025, representing a reported growth of 90.0%
- EBITDA of €1.315 million in H1 2026, compared to €0.295 million in H1 2025, with an EBITDA margin increased to 24.3%, compared to 10.3% a year earlier
- Operating income, or EBIT, of €1.115 million in H1 2026, compared to an operating loss of €0.066 million in H1 2025
- Net income of €1.280 million in H1 2026, compared to €0.289 million in H1 2025, and already 29.7% higher than the €0.987 million recorded for the full year 2025
- H1 2026 revenue representing 44.2% of the 2026 full-year guidance of €12.265 million published on June 1, 2026
Regulatory News:
ABL Diagnostics (Euronext Paris: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6) (the "Company"), a company specializing in molecular diagnostic solutions, healthcare software and clinical research services, today reported its results for the first half ended June 30, 2026.
The Board of Directors of ABL Diagnostics, meeting on September 8, 2026, approved the Company's half-year financial statements as of June 30, 2026. These financial statements are subject to a limited review by the statutory auditor, whose work is still in progress.
The first half of 2026 confirms the acceleration of ABL Diagnostics' change of scale. Sustained revenue growth is accompanied by a significant improvement in operating profitability and net income.
This performance reflects the growth of the Company's historical activities, the ramp-up of the UltraGene range (formerly Fast Track Diagnostics), the development of software activities and the growing contribution of distribution and services activities, which have been integrated into the portfolio since 2025.
KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS
In thousands of euros
H1 2026
H1 2025
Reported change
Turnover
5 415
2 849
+2,566, or +90.0%
EBITDA
1 315
295
+1,020, or +346.5%
EBITDA margin
24,3
10,34
+14.0 points
Operating income, or EBIT
1 115
(66)
+1 181
EBIT margin
20,6
(2,31)
+22.9 points
Current income before tax
1 086
(27)
+1 113
Income net of income tax
194
316
-122, or -38.6%
Net income
1 280
289
+991, or +343.4%
Free cash
853
912
-59, or -6.4%
ACTIVITY
Reported growth of 90.0% in the first half of 2026
ABL Diagnostics' revenue reached €5.415 million in the first half of 2026, compared to €2.849 million in the first half of 2025, an increase of €2.566 million and a reported growth of 90.0% compared to the same period last year.
The growth recorded during the first half reflects the combined contribution of:
- historical genotyping activities by sequencing;
- DeepChek, ViroScore, MicrobioChek, and NADIS software solutions;
- the ramp-up of the UltraGene range (formerly Fast Track Diagnostics);
- the distribution of Vela Diagnostics solutions;
- products and services distributed on behalf of CDL Pharma;
- the deployment of the international trade network.
The 2025 financial year was marked by the gradual start of several growth drivers. The Yearly Financial Statements 2025 mentioned the first contributions of UltraGene, Vela Diagnostics and the distribution of CDL Pharma's activities.
COMPARISON WITH FISCAL YEAR 2025
This comparison compares the results of the first half of 2026, covering a period of six months, with the results of the 2025 financial year, covering a period of twelve months. It is presented to situate the level of performance achieved as of June 30, 2026, and does not constitute an extrapolation of the expected performance for the full year 2026.
In thousands of euros
H1 2026
FY 2025 released
Variance
H1 2026 level
Turnover
5 415
6 950
-1 535
77.9% of FY 2025
Operating income, or EBIT
1 115
290
+825
384.5% of FY 2025
Net income
1 280
987
+293
129.7% of FY 2025
Free cash
853
1 316
-463
-35.2% of the level at 31 December 2025
The data published for the 2025 financial year showed revenue of €6.950 million, operating income of €0.290 million, net income of €0.987 million, cash flow from operations of €1.383 million, available cash of €1.316 million and net debt of €0.933 million.
Thus, in six months, ABL Diagnostics has carried out:
- 77.9% of revenue recorded for the twelve months of fiscal 2025;
- operating income representing 384.5% of operating income for the 2025 financial year;
- Net income representing 129.7% of 2025 annual net income, 29.7% higher than the previous year.
RESULTS
EBITDA of €1.315 million and EBITDA margin of 24.3%
EBITDA for the first half of 2026 was €1.315 million, compared to €0.295 million in the first half of 2025, an increase of €1.020 million and an increase of 346.5% compared to the same period of the previous year.
The EBITDA margin was 24.3% of revenue in the first half of 2026, compared to 10.34% in the first half of 2025, an improvement of 14.0 points.
This evolution reflects in particular:
- the increase in the level of activity;
- better absorption of fixed costs;
- the evolution of the business mix;
- the growing contribution of new ranges and services;
- control of operating costs.
EBITDA reconciliation
In thousands of euros
H1 2026
H1 2025
Operating income, or EBIT
1 115
(66)
Net depreciation and amortization
189
363
Net impairment charges
12
0
Trade-ins and other adjustments
(1)
(3)
EBITDA
1 315
295
No differences resulting from rounding are significant.
EBIT of €1.115 million
Operating income, or EBIT, reached €1.115 million in the first half of 2026, compared to an operating loss of €0.066 million in the first half of 2025, an absolute improvement of €1.181 million. The EBIT margin reached 20.6% in the first half of 2026, compared to -2.31% in the first half of 2025, an improvement of 22.9 points. By way of comparison, operating income for the full year 2025 was €0.290 million, representing an operating margin of 4.2%.
Financial income and current income before tax
Financial income was -€29k in the first half of 2026, compared to +€39k in the first half of 2025, a decrease of €68k. Current income before tax reached €1.086 million in the first half of 2026, compared to a current loss before tax of €0.027 million in the first half of 2025, an absolute improvement of €1.113 million.
Net income of €1.280 million
Net income reached €1.280 million in the first half of 2026, compared with €0.289 million in the first half of 2025, an increase of €0.991 million and an increase of 343.4%. The net margin reached 23.6% in the first half of 2026, compared with 10.1% in the first half of 2025, an improvement of 13.5 points. Net income for the first half of 2026 was also €293k, or 29.7%, higher than the net income of €987k recorded for the full year 2025.
RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND TAXATION
€1.150 million in eligible expenditure and €345k in CIR/CII
In the first half of 2026, research and development expenses eligible for the Research Tax Credit (CIR) and the Innovation Tax Credit (CII) are estimated at €1.150 million. These expenses led to the recognition of an estimated CIR/CII of €345k for the first half of 2026.
These investments include:
- molecular diagnostics;
- syndromic PCR panels;
- genotyping solutions by sequencing;
- analysis and interpretation software;
- regulatory and industry work associated with product development.
Key tax elements
In thousands of euros
H1 2026
H1 2025
Variation
Expenses eligible for the CIR/CII
1 150
1 037
113
CIR/CII generated over the period
345
311
34
Income net of income tax
194
316
-122, or -38.6%
Operating taxes
12
21
-9, or -42.9%
The "income taxes" item shows net accounting income of €194k in the first half of 2026, compared to net income of €316k in the first half of 2025, a decrease of €122k and 38.6%.
A distinction should be made between:
- the CIR/CII generated for the half-year, estimated at €345k;
- net income recognized in the income statement, of €194k;
- the tax receivable recorded on the balance sheet, of €852k as of June 30, 2026.
These amounts correspond to different accounting and tax concepts and should not be added together.
Taxes and similar payments recorded as operating expenses amounted to €12k in the first half of 2026, compared with €21k in the first half of 2025, a decrease of €9k and 42.9%.
FINANCIAL POSITION AND CASH POSITION
Available cash stood at €853k on June 30, 2026, compared to €1.316m on December 31, 2025, a decrease of €463k and 35.2%.
This development must be assessed in the light of:
- movements in working capital requirements;
- investments made during the first half of the year;
- the collection schedule for customer and tax receivables;
- of the financing movements that occurred during the period.
It is important to note that the Company transferred €255k, composed of €165k for intangible assets and €60k for tangible assets, and the acquisition of stocks for a lump sum of €30k, from its equity to support the offer presented to the Commercial Court of Evry for the takeover of the assets and activities of Texcell France supported at the hearing on June 29, 2026.
In thousands of euros
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
Variation
Free cash
686
1 316
-630, or -47.9%
Profit tax claim
852
658
+194, or +29.5%
VAT receivable
189
242
-53, or -21.9%
Tax and social security debts
388
349
+39, or +11.2%
Own shares
168
234
-66, or -28.21%
Shareholders' equity
7 101
7 633
-532, or -6.97%
PROGRESS REPORT ON THE 2026 ROADMAP
On June 1, 2026, ABL Diagnostics published a roadmap targeting annual revenue of €12.265 million in 2026, compared to €6.950 million in 2025, i.e. a targeted annual growth of 76.5%.
Completed as of June 30, 2026 and completion rate
In thousands of euros
Achieved FY 2025
FY 2026 Target
Completed H1 2026
Completion
Balance to be realized in H2
Turnover
6 950
12 265
5 415
44,2
6 850
Revenue for the first half of 2026 represented:
- 44.2% of the 2026 annual target;
- 77.9% of revenue for the full year 2025.
This comparison is purely arithmetic. The roadmap published on June 1, 2026, covers the full year and does not set a half-year target. It provides for a ramp-up of the UltraGene, Vela Diagnostics and CDL Pharma activities over the full year.
The 2026 roadmap includes annual targets of €1.582 million for UltraGene, €3.906 million for the HIV business, €1.565 million for Vela Diagnostics and €2.482 million for CDL Pharma.
STATEMENT BY CHALOM SAYADA, MANAGING DIRECTOR
"The first half of 2026 marks a significant acceleration in ABL Diagnostics' trajectory. Our revenue reached €5.42 million, up 90.0% compared to the first half of 2025. This increase is accompanied by a substantial improvement in profitability, with an EBITDA of €1.32 million, an EBITDA margin of 24.3% and an operating profit of €1.12 million.
In six months, we generated 77.9% of revenue for the full year 2025 and our net income of €1.28 million is 29.7% higher than for the twelve months of the previous year. These results reflect the ramp-up of our historical activities and our new growth drivers, as well as ABL Diagnostics' ability to convert the growth of its business into results.
As of June 30, 2026, the Company achieved 44.2% of its full-year revenue target. We continue to execute our roadmap with discipline, while remaining attentive to the timing of orders and deliveries, regulatory conditions and the operational ramp-up of the activities integrated into our portfolio. »
2026 OUTLOOK
Considering the results recorded for the first half of 2026 and the information available at the date of this press release, ABL Diagnostics maintains its revenue target of €12.265 million for the 2026 financial year at this stage.
The achievement of this objective remains dependent on:
- the timing of orders and deliveries;
- the ramp-up of the UltraGene range;
- the development of HIV activities;
- the contribution of Vela Diagnostics and CDL Pharma;
- supply conditions;
- regulatory deadlines;
- the collection of customer receivables;
- of the general evolution of the markets in which the Company operates.
In addition, since July 21, 2026, ABL Diagnostics has integrated the assets of Texcell France acquired at the helm of the Evry Commercial Court as part of a receivership procedure. 29 new employees have been integrated into ABL Diagnostics as part of this operation.
The Company will update its revenue target of €12.265 million for the 2026 financial year by integrating the revenues and costs associated with the ex-assets of Texcell France.
About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)
ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:
- Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and
- Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek
ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.
Following the acquisition of TEXCELL's operations, ABL Diagnostics is expanding its activities in the life sciences sector by integrating expertise and services dedicated to virology, biosafety testing and biopharmaceutical development support.
ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.
An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:
- HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.
- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.
- Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.
- Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.
Integrated Solutions
- Real-time syndromic PCR tests
- Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.
ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908089476/en/
Contacts:
ABL Diagnostics SA
Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros
Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY
552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ
Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50
Email: info@abldiagnostics.com
https://www.abldiagnostics.com/