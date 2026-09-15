Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics (Euronext Paris Compartment B ISIN: FR001400AHX6 ABLD), an international company specializing in molecular diagnostic solutions, healthcare software and life sciences services, announces its participation in the European Main MidCap Event Paris 2026, to be held on September 30 and October 1, 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris.

This pan-European event, organized by CF&B Communication, brings together listed companies and international institutional investors through one-to-one meetings and sessions dedicated to discussions with management teams.

On this occasion, ABL Diagnostics' Management will be available for one-to-one meetings with investors to present the Company's recent developments, growth strategy and outlook.

These discussions will provide an opportunity to review the evolution of ABL Diagnostics' scope of activities, the international development of its operations and the strengthening of its positioning in the fields of molecular diagnostics, virology, viral safety and services for life sciences players.

PRACTICAL INFORMATION:

European MidCap Event Paris 2026

September 30 October 1, 2026

Four Seasons Hotel George V Paris

For more information about the event: https://midcapevent2026.cfbcom.com/

MEET ABL DIAGNOSTICS:

Investors wishing to meet ABL Diagnostics' Management during the event may contact:

ABL Diagnostics S.A.

contact@abldiagnostics.com

+33 (0)3 87 17 81 56

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/contact/

or directly contact the organizer:

Margaux Desnus

Issuer-Investor Relations Manager CF&B Communication

m.desnus@cfbcom.fr

+33 (0)6 43 53 91 79

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company specializing in innovative molecular biology tests and comprehensive solutions for its customers:

Molecular detection by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek.

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range worldwide through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers include academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers seeking to implement innovative, robust and continuously expanding microbiology content.

Following the acquisition of TEXCELL's activities, ABL Diagnostics is expanding its life sciences activities by integrating expertise and services dedicated to virology, biosafety testing and biopharmaceutical development.

ABL Diagnostics has marketed the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding microbiology product portfolio:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced detection solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy Analyses based on 16S/18S RNA.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular testing.

Integrated solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on Compartment B of the Euronext regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915308279/en/

Contacts:

ABL Diagnostics SA

Public limited company with share capital of 1,611,465.60 euros

Registered office: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/