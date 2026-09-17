Shareholders confirm the continuation of the Company's listing on the regulated market of Euronext Paris as the most appropriate framework to support the Company's next phase of long-term development

Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics (Euronext Paris: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6) (the "Company"), a company specialized in molecular diagnostics solutions, healthcare software and services supporting clinical research, announces that its shareholders, meeting today in an Extraordinary General Meeting, approved the change of the Company's corporate name to ABL Texcell Diagnostics, reflecting the Company's evolution and the growing complementarity of its activities in molecular diagnostics, virology and life sciences.

Shareholders also decided not to approve the resolution relating to the proposed transfer of the Company's shares to Euronext Growth Paris.

A new identity reflecting the Company's evolution

"The review conducted over the past several weeks enabled us to thoroughly assess the various options available to support the Company's development. Following this analysis, maintaining the Company's listing on the regulated market of Euronext Paris emerged as the most appropriate solution for our growth trajectory, our ambitions and the interests of all our shareholders," said Dr. Chalom B. Sayada, Chief Executive Officer of ABL Diagnostics and founder of parent company Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL).

"The adoption of the name ABL Texcell Diagnostics also marks an important milestone in the Company's evolution. This new identity reflects the complementarity of our activities, Texcell's international recognition and our commitment to creating sustainable value in the fields of diagnostics, virology and life sciences. We remain fully focused on executing our strategic roadmap, expanding our activities and pursuing profitable growth," added Dr. Sayada.

The Company will therefore continue to pursue its development under its new identity, ABL Texcell Diagnostics, while benefiting from the standards and framework associated with the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The Company continues its efforts to enhance investor visibility, improve share liquidity and broaden its shareholder base, while maintaining the governance and transparency standards associated with a regulated market.

About ABL Texcell Diagnostics (ABLTDx)

ABL Texcell Diagnostics (ABLTDx) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Texcell Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

Following the acquisition of TEXCELL's operations, ABL Texcell Diagnostics is expanding its activities in the life sciences sector by integrating expertise and services dedicated to virology, biosafety testing and biopharmaceutical development support.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

ABL Texcell Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

Public limited company with a capital of €1,611,465.60

Registered office: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260917377394/en/

Contacts:

ABL Texcell Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ



Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/