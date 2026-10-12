The global energy storage market is entering a new phase of scale and complexity, according to Wood Mackenzie's latest outlook. Cumulative capacity is forecast to grow to more than 7 TWh by 2035. Demand growth in 2026 alone is close to 30%. But growth at that rate and capacity is no longer the most interesting part of the story. The composition is. Global energy storage outlook by segment (% of total MWh installed in 2026) Regional competition: the running order is changing faster than the totals suggest While China and the United States (US) are still the two biggest global energy storage markets, ...

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