From ESS News Anker Solix has announced its S5000 portable power station, offering 5,024 Wh of storage and 4.5 kW of rated output. The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) system supports both 120 V and 240 V appliances, with battery capacity expandable to 30 kWh. At 44 kg, or approximately 97 lb, the S5000 puts some pressure on the portable part of the description. It has wheels and a telescoping handle, which should help on level ground. Getting it up stairs or into a vehicle is another matter, and something we'll look at in a forthcoming review. The S5000 portable power station or solar generator ...

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