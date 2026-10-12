2026-10-12T06:25:09Z



Suspension

At Trading Venue FNSE

Due to Other

Ongoing: True

Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed.



Issuer: NanoEcho AB, LEI: 894500C46ZR7PVT2LU02

Instrument: NANECH SE0017133705



The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified

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