2026-10-12T06:25:09Z
Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Due to Other
Ongoing: True
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed.
Issuer: NanoEcho AB, LEI: 894500C46ZR7PVT2LU02
Instrument: NANECH SE0017133705
The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified
Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Due to Other
Ongoing: True
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed.
Issuer: NanoEcho AB, LEI: 894500C46ZR7PVT2LU02
Instrument: NANECH SE0017133705
The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified
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