AbbVie: New SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa) and RINVOQ (upadacitinib) Data Demonstrate Disease Control for Patients Living With Inflammatory Bowel Disease

New Phase 3 AFFIRM data show higher rates of clinical and endoscopic response in Crohn's disease patients treated with subcutaneous SKYRIZI versus placebo across all efficacy endpoints and observed subgroups

New open-label extension analyses demonstrate sustained endoscopic outcomes over time with SKYRIZI, even in patients with complex disease characteristics and prior treatment exposure

In real-world studies, patients with advanced Crohn's disease achieved disease control with RINVOQ, highlighting its potential benefit for difficult-to-treat patients

The breadth of scientific abstracts and oral presentations at the American College of Gastroenterology 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting demonstrates AbbVie's pursuit to address the complexities of inflammatory bowel disease care

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie today announced the presentation of 22 scientific abstracts from its market-leading inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) portfolio at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, Oct. 9-14. Data presented will include newly unveiled AFFIRM results showing efficacy for SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa) in advanced therapy-naïve Crohn's disease (CD) patients, open-label extension analyses demonstrating long-term outcomes with SKYRIZI in difficult-to-treat IBD and growing real-world evidence supporting RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) in advanced CD.

"People living with IBD want treatments that meaningfully reduce the burden of their disease," said Ryan DeMasi, M.D., vice president, global medical affairs, immunology, AbbVie. "Our presence at ACG reflects AbbVie's drive, as a leader in IBD, to provide what matters most to patients - therapies that perform over time and against the most complicated drivers of disease."

The ACG conference agenda is available here. Select AbbVie oral and poster presentations are highlighted below:

Clinical Remission and Endoscopic Outcomes With Subcutaneous SKYRIZI

Title Description Session Details Efficacy and Safety of

Risankizumab

Subcutaneous Induction and

Maintenance in Patients

With Moderately to Severely

Active Crohn's Disease:

Results From the Phase 3

AFFIRM Study Results from the Phase 3 AFFIRM trial

showed subcutaneous risankizumab

achieved significantly higher rates of clinical

remission and endoscopic response versus

placebo at Week 12, with rates of all

endpoints remaining numerically higher

through Week 24 among clinical

responders. Tuesday,

October 13 2:15 PM - 2:25 PM CDT Oral Presentation 37 Comparative Efficacy of

Subcutaneous

Risankizumab Versus

Guselkumab as Induction

Therapy in Patients With

Moderately to Severely

Active Crohn's Disease: An

Anchored Matching-Adjusted

Indirect Comparison New indirect comparative analyses showed

subcutaneous risankizumab achieved

significantly higher rates of endoscopic

response versus guselkumab during

induction in patients with moderately to

severely active Crohn's disease. Tuesday,

October 13 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM CDT Poster P5748

Multiyear Endoscopic Healing With SKYRIZI in Patients With Complex Disease Characteristics and Prior Treatment Exposure

Title Description Session Details Efficacy of Risankizumab by

Crohn's Disease Location:

Results From 144 Weeks of

the FORTIFY Open-Label

Extension Study New analyses from the Phase 3 FORTIFY

open-label extension study demonstrated

sustained clinical and endoscopic outcomes

with risankizumab through 144 weeks of

treatment across ileal, colonic and

ileocolonic Crohn's disease. Clinical and

endoscopic remission rates were generally

maintained or improved over time across

disease locations. Sunday,

October 11 3:30 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Poster P1061 Risankizumab for Fistulizing

Crohn's Disease: Post Hoc

Analysis of Up to 5 Years of

Treatment From the

FORTIFY Open-Label

Extension Data from the Phase 3 FORTIFY open-

label extension study showed that 74.5% of

patients with fistulizing Crohn's disease

achieved no draining fistulas after five years

of treatment with risankizumab. Sunday,

October 11 3:30 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Poster P1058 Efficacy of Risankizumab by

Crohn's Disease Location

Through 148 Weeks of

Treatment: Results from the

SEQUENCE Open-Label

Extension Study New analyses from the ongoing

SEQUENCE study demonstrated durable

clinical and endoscopic efficacy with

risankizumab through nearly three years of

treatment in patients with moderately to

severely active Crohn's disease following

anti-TNF failure. Endoscopic outcomes

among patients with ileal disease continued

to improve over time and became

comparable to outcomes observed across

other disease locations by Week 148. Sunday,

October 11 3:30 PM - 7:00 PM CDT Poster P1060 Sustained Clinical and

Endoscopic Improvements

With up to 3 Years of

Risankizumab Maintenance

Treatment in Patients With

Moderate to Severe

Ulcerative Colitis Regardless

of the Number of Prior

Advanced Therapy

Exposures New analyses from the ongoing

COMMAND open-label extension study

demonstrated sustained clinical and

endoscopic improvements with

risankizumab through three years of

treatment in patients with moderately to

severely active ulcerative colitis. Benefits

were observed regardless of prior

advanced therapy exposure, including

among patients with experience across

multiple advanced therapies. Tuesday,

October 13

10:30 AM - 4:00 PM CDT Poster P5727

Remission and Endoscopic Response with RINVOQ for Advanced and Difficult-to-Treat Crohn's Disease

Title Description Session Details Real-World Outcomes of

Upadacitinib in Fistulizing

and Stricturing Crohn's

Disease Among Patients in

the Veterans Affairs Health

System Real-world data from the Veterans Affairs

health system showed that 93.3% of

patients with fistulizing disease and 76.9%

of patients with stricturing disease who

remained on treatment achieved clinical

remission and corticosteroid-free remission

with upadacitinib. Monday, October 12 10:30 AM - 4:15 PM CDT Poster P3482 Real-World Outcomes of

Upadacitinib in Isolated Ileal

Crohn's Disease Among

Patients in the Department

of Defense Healthcare

System New real-world data from the Department of

Defense healthcare system demonstrated

clinical and endoscopic outcomes with

upadacitinib in patients with isolated ileal

Crohn's disease. At six months, 57% of

patients achieved clinical remission, 58%

achieved endoscopic response and 53.6%

achieved endoscopic remission. Tuesday, October 13 2:35 PM - 2:45 PM CDT Oral Presentation 39

About SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa)

SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that blocks IL-23 by selectively binding to its p19 subunit. IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is thought to be linked to a number of chronic immune-mediated diseases.i SKYRIZI is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and Crohn's disease.i

On April 27, 2026, AbbVie announced submission of an application to the FDA seeking approval of SKYRIZI® for subcutaneous induction for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active CD.

SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab-rzaa) U.S. Uses and Important Safety Information i

SKYRIZI is a prescription medicine used to treat:

moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults and children 6 years of age and older who may benefit from taking injections or pills (systemic therapy) or treatment using ultraviolet or UV light (phototherapy).

active psoriatic arthritis in adults and children 6 years of age and older.

moderate to severe Crohn's disease in adults.

moderate to severe ulcerative colitis in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa)?

SKYRIZI is a prescription medicine that may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious allergic reactions:

Stop using SKYRIZI and get emergency medical help right away if you get any of the following symptoms of a serious allergic reaction:

fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded

(low blood pressure)

(low blood pressure) swelling of your face, eyelids, lips,

mouth, tongue, or throat trouble breathing or throat tightness

chest tightness

skin rash, hives

itching

Infections:

SKYRIZI may lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections and may increase your risk of infections. Your healthcare provider should check you for infections and tuberculosis (TB) before starting treatment with SKYRIZI and may treat you for TB before you begin treatment with SKYRIZI if you have a history of TB or have active TB. Your healthcare provider should watch you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during and after treatment with SKYRIZI.

Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have an infection or have symptoms of an infection, including:

fever, sweats, or chills

cough

shortness of breath

blood in your mucus

(phlegm) muscle aches

warm, red, or painful

skin or sores on your

body different from

your psoriasis

skin or sores on your body different from your psoriasis weight loss diarrhea or stomach

pain

pain burning when you

urinate or urinating

more often than normal

Do not use SKYRIZI if you are allergic to risankizumab-rzaa or any of the ingredients in SKYRIZI. See the Medication Guide or Consumer Brief Summary for a complete list of ingredients.

Before using SKYRIZI, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions,

including if you:

have any of the conditions or symptoms listed in the section "What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?"

have an infection that does not go away or that keeps coming back.

have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.

have recently received or are scheduled to receive an immunization (vaccine). Medications that interact with the immune system may increase your risk of getting an infection after receiving live vaccines. You should avoid receiving live vaccines right before, during, or right after treatment with SKYRIZI. Tell your healthcare provider that you are taking SKYRIZI before receiving a vaccine.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if SKYRIZI can harm your unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if SKYRIZI passes into your breast milk.

become pregnant while taking SKYRIZI. You are encouraged to enroll in the Pregnancy Registry, which is used to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider or call 1-877-302-2161 to enroll in this registry.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of SKYRIZI?

SKYRIZI may cause serious side effects. See "What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?"

Liver problems may happen while being treated for Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis: A person with Crohn's disease who received SKYRIZI through a vein in the arm developed changes in liver blood tests with a rash that led to hospitalization. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your liver before, during, and at least up to 12 weeks of treatment, and may stop treatment with SKYRIZI if you develop liver problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you notice any of the following symptoms: unexplained rash, nausea, vomiting, stomach (abdominal) pain, tiredness (fatigue), loss of appetite, yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), and dark urine.

The most common side effects of SKYRIZI in people treated for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis include: upper respiratory infections, headache, joint pain, stomach (abdominal) pain, injection site reactions, low red blood cells (anemia), fever, back pain, urinary tract infection, and rash.

The most common side effects of SKYRIZI in people treated for plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis include: upper respiratory infections, headache, feeling tired, injection site reactions, and fungal skin infections.

These are not all the possible side effects of SKYRIZI. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

Use SKYRIZI exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to use it.

SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa) is available in a 150 mg/mL prefilled syringe and pen, a 55 mg/0.37 mL prefilled syringe, a 600 mg/10 mL vial for intravenous infusion, and a 180 mg/1.2 mL or 360 mg/2.4 mL single-dose prefilled cartridge with on-body injector.

Please click here for the Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide.

About RINVOQ® (upadacitinib)

Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Based on enzymatic and cellular assays, RINVOQ demonstrated greater inhibitory potency for JAK-1 vs JAK-2, JAK-3 and TYK-2. The relevance of inhibition of specific JAK enzymes to therapeutic effectiveness and safety is not currently known.

Upadacitinib is being studied in Phase 3 clinical trials for alopecia areata, hidradenitis suppurativa, Takayasu arteritis, systemic lupus erythematosus and vitiligo. The use of upadacitinib for these diseases is not FDA approved, and its safety and efficacy have not been established for these diseases.

RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) U.S. Uses and Important Safety Informationii

RINVOQ is a prescription medicine used to treat:

Adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) when 1 or more medicines called tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

when 1 or more medicines called tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective signs of inflammation when a TNF blocker medicine has been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

with objective signs of inflammation when a TNF blocker medicine has been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Adults with giant cell arteritis (GCA) .

. Adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used and did not work well or could not be tolerated, or after taking a different injection or pill (systemic therapy) when your healthcare provider does not recommend TNF blockers.

when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used and did not work well or could not be tolerated, or after taking a different injection or pill (systemic therapy) when your healthcare provider does not recommend TNF blockers. Adults with moderate to severe Crohn's disease (CD) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used and did not work well or could not be tolerated, or after taking a different injection or pill (systemic therapy) when your healthcare provider does not recommend TNF blockers.

It is not known if RINVOQ is safe and effective in children with ankylosing spondylitis, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, ulcerative colitis, or Crohn's disease.

Adults and children 12 years of age and older with moderate to severe eczema (atopic dermatitis [AD]) that did not respond to previous treatment and their eczema is not well controlled with other pills or injections, including biologic medicines, or the use of other pills or injections is not recommended.

It is not known if RINVOQ is safe and effective in children under 12 years of age with atopic dermatitis.

It is not known if RINVOQ LQ is safe and effective in children with atopic dermatitis.

RINVOQ/RINVOQ LQ is a prescription medicine used to treat:

Children 2 years of age and older with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Children 2 to less than 18 years of age with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

It is not known if RINVOQ/RINVOQ LQ is safe and effective in children under 2 years of age with polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis or psoriatic arthritis.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR RINVOQ/RINVOQ LQ (upadacitinib)

What is the most important information I should know about RINVOQ<*>?

RINVOQ may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious infections. RINVOQ can lower your ability to fight infections. Serious infections have happened while taking RINVOQ, including tuberculosis (TB) and infections caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses that can spread throughout the body. Some people have died from these infections. Your healthcare provider (HCP) should test you for TB before starting RINVOQ and check you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during treatment with RINVOQ. You should not start taking RINVOQ if you have any kind of infection unless your HCP tells you it is okay. If you get a serious infection, your HCP may stop your treatment until your infection is controlled. You may be at higher risk of developing shingles (herpes zoster).

Increased risk of death in people 50 years and older who have at least 1 heart disease (cardiovascular) risk factor.

Cancer and immune system problems. RINVOQ may increase your risk of certain cancers. Lymphoma and other cancers, including skin cancers, can happen. Current or past smokers are at higher risk of certain cancers, including lymphoma and lung cancer. Follow your HCP's advice about having your skin checked for skin cancer during treatment with RINVOQ. Limit the amount of time you spend in sunlight. Wear protective clothing when you are in the sun and use sunscreen.

RINVOQ may increase your risk of certain cancers. Lymphoma and other cancers, including skin cancers, can happen. Current or past smokers are at higher risk of certain cancers, including lymphoma and lung cancer. Follow your HCP's advice about having your skin checked for skin cancer during treatment with RINVOQ. Limit the amount of time you spend in sunlight. Wear protective clothing when you are in the sun and use sunscreen. Increased risk of major cardiovascular (CV) events, such as heart attack, stroke, or death, in people 50 years and older who have at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor, especially if you are a current or past smoker.

Blood clots. Blood clots in the veins of the legs or lungs and arteries can happen with RINVOQ. This may be life-threatening and cause death. Blood clots in the veins of the legs and lungs have happened more often in people who are 50 years and older and with at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor.

Blood clots in the veins of the legs or lungs and arteries can happen with RINVOQ. This may be life-threatening and cause death. Blood clots in the veins of the legs and lungs have happened more often in people who are 50 years and older and with at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor. Allergic reactions. Symptoms such as rash (hives), trouble breathing, feeling faint or dizzy, or swelling of your lips, tongue, or throat, that may mean you are having an allergic reaction have been seen in people taking RINVOQ. Some of these reactions were serious. If any of these symptoms occur during treatment with RINVOQ, stop taking RINVOQ and get emergency medical help right away.

Symptoms such as rash (hives), trouble breathing, feeling faint or dizzy, or swelling of your lips, tongue, or throat, that may mean you are having an allergic reaction have been seen in people taking RINVOQ. Some of these reactions were serious. If any of these symptoms occur during treatment with RINVOQ, stop taking RINVOQ and get emergency medical help right away. Tears in the stomach or intestines. This happens most often in people who take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or corticosteroids. Get medical help right away if you get stomach-area pain, fever, chills, nausea, or vomiting.

This happens most often in people who take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or corticosteroids. Get medical help right away if you get stomach-area pain, fever, chills, nausea, or vomiting. Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) in people with diabetes. If you have diabetes, your HCP may tell you to check your blood sugar (glucose) more often during treatment with RINVOQ. Call your HCP if you have any problems with low blood sugar.

If you have diabetes, your HCP may tell you to check your blood sugar (glucose) more often during treatment with RINVOQ. Call your HCP if you have any problems with low blood sugar. Changes in certain laboratory tests. Your HCP should do blood tests before you start taking RINVOQ and while you take it. Your HCP may stop your RINVOQ treatment for a period of time if needed because of changes in these blood test results.

Do not take RINVOQ if you are allergic to upadacitinib or any of the ingredients in RINVOQ. See the Medication Guide or Consumer Brief Summary for a complete list of ingredients.

What should I tell my HCP BEFORE starting RINVOQ?

Tell your HCP if you:

Are being treated for an infection, have an infection that won't go away or keeps coming back, or have symptoms of an infection, such as:

Fever, sweating, or

chills



chills Shortness of breath



Warm, red, or

painful skin or

sores on your body Muscle aches



Feeling tired



Blood in phlegm



Diarrhea or

stomach pain Cough



Weight loss



Burning when

urinating or

urinating more

often than normal

Have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.

Are a current or past smoker.

Have had a heart attack, other heart problems, or stroke.

Have or have had any type of cancer, hepatitis B or C, shingles (herpes zoster), blood clots in the veins of your legs or lungs, diverticulitis (inflammation in parts of the large intestine), or ulcers in your stomach or intestines.

Have other medical conditions, including liver problems, diabetes, low blood cell counts, chronic lung disease, HIV, or a weak immune system.

Live, have lived, or have traveled to parts of the country, such as the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys and the Southwest, that increase your risk of getting certain kinds of fungal infections. If you are unsure if you've been to these types of areas, ask your HCP.

Have recently received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine. People who take RINVOQ should not receive live vaccines.

Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Based on animal studies, RINVOQ may harm your unborn baby. Your HCP will check whether or not you are pregnant before you start RINVOQ. You should use effective birth control (contraception) to avoid becoming pregnant during treatment with RINVOQ and for 4 weeks after your last dose.

There is a pregnancy surveillance program for RINVOQ. The purpose of the program is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. If you become pregnant while taking RINVOQ, you are encouraged to report the pregnancy by calling 1-800-633-9110.

Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. RINVOQ may pass into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with RINVOQ and for 6 days after your last dose.

Tell your HCP about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. RINVOQ and other medicines may affect each other, causing side effects.

Especially tell your HCP if you take:

Medicines for fungal or bacterial infections

Rifampicin or phenytoin

Medicines that affect your immune system

If you are not sure if you are taking any of these medicines, ask your HCP or pharmacist.

What should I avoid while taking RINVOQ?

Avoid food or drink containing grapefruit during treatment with RINVOQ as it may increase the risk of side effects.

What should I do or tell my HCP AFTER starting RINVOQ?

Tell your HCP right away if you have any symptoms of an infection. RINVOQ can make you more likely to get infections or make any infections you have worse.

Get emergency help right away if you have any symptoms of a heart attack or stroke while taking RINVOQ, including: Discomfort in the center of your chest that lasts for more than a few minutes or that goes away and comes back Severe tightness, pain, pressure, or heaviness in your chest, throat, neck, or jaw Pain or discomfort in your arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort Breaking out in a cold sweat Nausea or vomiting Feeling lightheaded Weakness in one part or on one side of your body Slurred speech

Tell your HCP right away if you have any signs or symptoms of blood clots during treatment with RINVOQ, including:

Swelling

Pain or tenderness in one or

both legs Sudden unexplained chest or

upper back pain

upper back pain Shortness of breath or difficulty

breathing

Tell your HCP right away if you have a fever or stomach-area pain that does not go away, and a change in your bowel habits.

What are other possible side effects of RINVOQ?

Common side effects include upper respiratory tract infections (common cold, sinus infections), shingles (herpes zoster), herpes simplex virus infections (including cold sores), bronchitis, nausea, cough, fever, acne, headache, swelling of the feet and hands (peripheral edema), increased blood levels of creatine phosphokinase, allergic reactions, inflammation of hair follicles, stomach-area (abdominal) pain, increased weight, flu, tiredness, lower number of certain types of white blood cells (neutropenia, lymphopenia, leukopenia), muscle pain, flu-like illness, rash, increased blood cholesterol levels, increased liver enzyme levels, pneumonia, low number of red blood cells (anemia), and infection of the stomach and intestine (gastroenteritis).

A separation or tear to the lining of the back part of the eye (retinal detachment) has happened in people with atopic dermatitis treated with RINVOQ. Call your HCP right away if you have any sudden changes in your vision during treatment with RINVOQ.

Some people taking RINVOQ may see medicine residue (a whole tablet or tablet pieces) in their stool. If this happens, call your HCP.

These are not all the possible side effects of RINVOQ.

How should I take RINVOQ/ RINVOQ LQ?

RINVOQ is taken once a day with or without food. Do not split, crush, or chew the tablet. Take RINVOQ exactly as your HCP tells you to use it. RINVOQ is available in 15 mg, 30 mg, and 45 mg extended-release tablets. RINVOQ LQ is taken twice a day with or without food. RINVOQ LQ is available in a 1 mg/mL oral solution. RINVOQ LQ is not the same as RINVOQ tablets. Do not switch between RINVOQ LQ and RINVOQ tablets unless the change has been made by your HCP.

<*>Unless otherwise stated, "RINVOQ" in the IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION refers to RINVOQ and RINVOQ LQ.

This is the most important information to know about RINVOQ. For more information, talk to your HCP.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/PatientAccessSupport to learn more.

Please click here for the Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide.

About AbbVie in Immunology

AbbVie is relentless in our pursuit to redefine the standard of care for patients living with immune-mediated conditions, with the goal of helping them live a life free from the limitations of their disease. For nearly 30 years, AbbVie has led and helped shape the field of immunology through groundbreaking science and trusted medicines. Building on deep expertise across gastroenterology, rheumatology and dermatology, and other areas of high unmet need, we continue to invest in a broad and differentiated pipeline - spanning innovative modalities, novel mechanisms of action and next-generation approaches designed to conquer the complex biology underlying immune-mediated disease.

Today, more than 1 million patients worldwide are treated with AbbVie's immunology medicines, approved in more than 175 countries across 20+ immune-mediated diseases that impact adult and pediatric populations. As we work to strengthen our legacy and drive the next wave of innovation, we remain focused on delivering meaningful progress for patients and expanding access to our medicines. For more information, please visit www.abbvie.com/immunology.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology - and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Global Media: Giovanna Chandler [email protected]

U.S. Media: Jasmine Farley [email protected] Investors: Liz Shea [email protected]

i SKYRIZI [Package Insert]. North Chicago, IL: AbbVie Inc.

ii RINVOQ [Package Insert]. North Chicago, IL: AbbVie Inc.

SOURCE AbbVie