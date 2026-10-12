Classys Inc.: CLASSYS Appoints Former Bain & Company Partner Jung-hee Bae as Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate Global Expansion and Growth

- Appoints Vice President Jung-hee Bae to lead the newly established Go-to-Market (GTM) Center, overseeing domestic and international sales and marketing

- AI and data-driven marketing and operations expert to spearhead expansion across the Americas, China and Europe while reinforcing the company's leadership in South Korea

- Latest executive appointment reinforces CLASSYS's global leadership team following the appointments of CEO Jun-oh Yoon and CTO Taek-Soo Kim

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLASSYS Inc. (KOSDAQ: 214150), a global medical aesthetics platform company led by CEO Jun-oh Yoon, announced today that it has established the position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and appointed Jung-hee Bae, a former Bain & Company partner, as Vice President, CCO and Head of its Go-to-Market (GTM) Center.

Following CEO Jun-oh Yoon's appointment in July, CLASSYS undertook a major organizational restructuring to accelerate global expansion and growth with a greater focus on markets and customers. As part of this restructuring, the Marketing, Domestic Sales and Overseas Sales Divisions were brought together under the newly established GTM Center. Bae will lead the center, integrating the company's sales and marketing capabilities to spearhead its global expansion.

Over the past 20 years, CLASSYS has expanded gradually into international markets, introducing products and entering new regions in stages. Since CEO Yoon took office, the company has been overhauling its operations to establish a standardized approach to branding, products, positioning and global launches, enabling it to accelerate expansion and growth.

Bae's appointment follows that of CEO Jun-oh Yoon, who previously led M&A and portfolio strategy at Samsung Group and Samsung Electronics, and CTO Taek-Soo Kim, who holds a Ph.D. from Stanford University and previously worked at Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT). With these appointments, CLASSYS aims to further consolidate its position as a leader in the global medical aesthetics industry and assemble a world-class executive team spanning strategy, technology and execution to accelerate growth.

Bae graduated from Korea University and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. She began her career as a systems engineer at LG CNS before working at Monitor Group and Deloitte Consulting and later becoming a partner at Bain & Company. She has helped clients expand and transform their businesses across more than 30 countries through new brand launches, entry into emerging markets and the development of distribution channels. Most recently, she led Bain & Company's AI and digital strategy practice, spearheading the transformation of data-driven operations at global companies.

With Bae joining the executive team, CLASSYS plans to move quickly on three priorities: accelerating entry into and growth in key international markets, including the Americas, China and Europe; reinforcing its leadership in South Korea; and advancing data- and AI-driven GTM operations and marketing. These efforts are intended to help the company achieve its $1 billion revenue target ahead of 2030.

"CLASSYS is a leader in the global medical aesthetics industry, with end-to-end solutions across energy-based devices (EBDs) and a unique ability to deliver personalized, differentiated combination treatment experiences tailored to individual customers," said CEO Jun-oh Yoon. "By establishing the GTM Center, we will accelerate expansion and growth, bringing CLASSYS's advanced technologies and products to customers around the world more quickly."

"CCO Jung-hee Bae is well positioned to help shape CLASSYS's 'Next Stage,'" Yoon added. "Her appointment significantly strengthens our leadership capabilities as we seek to take CLASSYS to the next level through innovation in global sales and marketing."

"CLASSYS brings together differentiated products and technologies valued in markets worldwide, along with an exceptional team of professionals," said CCO Jung-hee Bae. "By drawing on these strengths, we will further consolidate CLASSYS's leadership in the global medical aesthetics market and leverage that position to rapidly transform the customer experience."

"My first priority will be to visit our key markets and listen directly to customers and hospitals," she added.

CLASSYS offers a broad portfolio of energy-based devices (EBDs), including Shurink Universe, a high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) system; Volnewmer, a monopolar radiofrequency (RF) device; and Quadessy, a microneedling RF device. International sales account for approximately 76% of total revenue. The company aims to achieve $1 billion in revenue by 2030 and become the world's leading medical aesthetics platform company.

SOURCE Classys Inc.