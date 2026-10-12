Chinese solar module manufacturer Risen Energy has unveiled a new heterojunction (HJT) solar module featuring a dual-layer optical design to reduce glare. The company said the new product is part of its Hyper-ion series and is designed for installations with stringent glare-control requirements, such as those near airports and residential areas, where reflected sunlight may cause visual disturbances. "Risen Energy's capabilities in photovoltaic optical safety extend beyond product development. It is also the principal drafting organization behind T/CPIA0119-2025, the group standard for Photovoltaic ...

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