The Largest Caribbean Bank Enters the UK, EU Markets

Hamilton Reserve Bank (HRB), the largest global bank in the Caribbean region with offices worldwide and US $25+ billion in custodial assets and deposits, serving clients from 150 countries in 126 currencies and 15 languages, announces that Hamilton Reserve Bank has opened its London, UK based affiliate Hamilton Reserve Bank Ltd (UK), servicing clients worldwide.

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Hamilton Reserve Bank Opens Offices in London UK, Rapid Growth Powered by Pristine Compliance, Award-winning Fintech

Based in Mayfair in London, Hamilton Reserve Bank Ltd (UK) is led by seasoned banking executives including CEO of International Markets, Mr. Ghassan Nasr, and bank founding Chairman the Rt Hon Sir Tony Baldry, DL, and CEO Prabhakar Kaza, who are based in London.

Powered by advanced Temenos Swiss fintech featured as a global success story, Hamilton Reserve Bank's new customer onboarding process is fast, seamless, and borderless, 100% online in as little as 10 minutes.

Hamilton Reserve Bank is the recent winner of 2026 IDC FinTech Real Results Award alongside banking technology giant Temenos, the world's largest core banking software firm.

"We highly appreciate the professional guidance and assistance of the UK authorities for making Hamilton Reserve Bank Ltd (UK)'s launch a seamless reality, recognizing the great market potentials of the United Kingdom and London as our welcoming UK headquarters," said Sir Tony Baldry, Founding Chairman of Hamilton Reserve Bank. "Hamilton Reserve Bank Ltd (UK) looks forward to extending our extensive banking capabilities and services to a rapidly growing clientele, complementing HRB's existing market presence in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, North and South America."

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (HRB, SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is the award-winning hometown bank of America's founding father, Alexander Hamilton, and the largest global bank in the Caribbean region with worldwide locations and US $25+ billion in custodial and deposit assets. Hamilton Reserve Bank is crypto enabled, seamlessly offering daily banking solutions for governments, citizens, and businesses across 150 countries in 126 currencies and 15 languages fast, safe, compliant, and private. Powered by Temenos Swiss fintech, Hamilton Reserve Bank delivers pristine compliance, 24/7 digital onboarding, same-day bank wires, and real-time crypto integration around the world. Learn more: https://hrbank.com/

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Contacts:

Hamilton Reserve Bank

info@hrbank.com