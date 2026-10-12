More than 100 finance, tax and technology leaders gathered to explore where indirect tax compliance is heading in 2027 and beyond, as the company reports almost 40% growth in active clients

Taxually, a leading global technology provider for indirect tax management, announced the launch of two new products for e-invoicing and tax calculation, together with new API capabilities, at Taxually Connect 2026. The full-day event, held on 29 September, brought together more than 100 finance, tax and technology leaders to discuss, debate and share views on where indirect tax compliance is heading in 2027 and beyond.

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Taxually CEO and Co-Founder Stefan Mladenovic talking about next wave of e-invoicing mandates arriving in 2026 and EU-wide digital reporting coming in 2030.

Both new products are designed as seamless extensions of Taxually's existing platform. They are differentiated by real-time accuracy embedded directly in clients' systems, along with exceptionally smooth onboarding and integration.

Taxually also presented its new API capabilities, which give clients full flexibility to connect to any part of the Taxually platform and to work directly with the clients' internal AI ecosystems, complementing their existing indirect tax processes and vendors.

Taxually Connect 2026 was built around three themes:

Forward thinking on where compliance intersects with revenue and strategy, beyond risk and documentation;

In-person time with the leaders and peers navigating this complexity every day; and

A first look at how AI is turning compliance from a reactive burden into a genuine strategic advantage, replacing buzzwords with actionable tools.

Taxually CEO and Co-Founder Stefan Mladenovic opened the day sharing his perspective on the broader shift taking place across indirect tax compliance. With the next wave of e-invoicing mandates arriving in 2026 and EU-wide digital reporting coming in 2030, he noted that the challenge goes beyond preparing for the next deadline: it is about building a tax function that can keep pace as compliance becomes a real-time, technology-led process.

Lachlan Wolfers, Global Head of Indirect Taxes and Global Head of Data, Tax Legal at KPMG International, followed with his keynote, "The Future of Indirect Taxes to 2030." He reflected on the current trends across the industry, and the challenges tax and finance teams can expect in the coming years.

The programme also featured a conversation with the head of indirect tax at a global shipping and logistics leader and Taxually client. With more than 700 entities worldwide, the business shared what it takes to scale indirect tax compliance across a large, multi-entity international operation, and how automation and technology have helped the team improve compliance, accuracy, visibility and risk management while freeing up time for more strategic work.

Taxually Connect 2026 also marked another year of strong momentum for the company, including:

Almost 40% growth in active clients;

Solid traction with enterprise customers and partnerships; and

Continued investment in AI, laying the groundwork for AI-native compliance operations, as demonstrated on stage at Taxually Connect 2026 by Co-Founder Fergal Garvey.

"This year's revenue growth reflects real demand from tax leaders who no longer treat compliance as a cost centre," said Stefan Mladenovic, CEO of Taxually. "The international expansion we've delivered, and what's coming next, shows this is only the beginning."

Looking ahead to 2027, Taxually will focus on deepening its global footprint, scaling its AI capabilities across the full compliance lifecycle, and building the partnerships that allow it to meet clients wherever they operate. The company sees Taxually Connect 2026 as the starting point for that conversation and will continue to engage with indirect tax professionals in other cities across Europe and the United States.

About Taxually

Taxually is a global technology provider for indirect tax management. Its platform helps businesses manage VAT, GST, sales tax and extended producer responsibility (EPR) compliance across multiple jurisdictions, with solutions spanning registration, filing, e-invoicing and tax calculation. For more information, visit www.taxually.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Gerard Dahan

CRO @Taxually

gerard.dahan@taxually.com