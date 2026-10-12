From a full line of Wi-Fi 8 Products to industrial Edge AI, CIG will demonstrate technologies designed to create more value across the network

Cambridge Industries Group (CIG), a global leader in broadband and optical connectivity technologies, will showcase its latest broadband, optical, and Edge AI platform innovation at Network X 2026, October 13-15 in Vienna. The exhibit will focus on a practical challenge for network operators: how to increase capacity while improving the experience.

CIG's broadband showcase will span the network from fiber access to the connected home. Visitors will see live demonstrations of Wi-Fi 8 capabilities in an XGS-PON gateway, previewing CIG's approach to next-generation Wi-Fi: greater flexibility in platform design and more dependable performance in real-world subscriber environments. CIG will also demonstrate its prplWare 4.2.1-certified Wi-Fi 7 device.

CIG will also showcase the AIU-100 Edge AI controller, initially focused on manufacturing applications. Designed to support local analysis of image, audio, and equipment sensor data, the platform provides a foundation for automated quality inspection, machine troubleshooting, and predictive maintenance. CIG will also share its vision for extending edge AI into logistics, retail, energy, smart buildings, and other verticals, where processing data close to its source can support faster decisions and more efficient operations.

CIG will also feature its Ethernet-over-coax solution, designed for homes and buildings where the final connection can complicate or delay a fiber installation.

Visitors can learn how the Optim Cloud Management platform gives service providers visibility into home-network and device performance, leading to faster resolution and avoiding unnecessary truck rolls.

Beyond broadband, CIG will highlight high-speed optical transceivers. The optical portfolio addresses growing data center bandwidth demands.

"Network capacity matters, but customers ultimately judge what that capacity allows them to do," said Leopold Diouf, President, CIG. "At Network X, we're showing both sides of that equation: broadband technologies that help operators deliver and manage a better experience today, and platforms that support new capabilities at the network edge."

Visit CIG at Booth C4 during Network X 2026 to see the technologies and discuss CIG's broadband and Edge AI roadmaps.

About Cambridge Industries Group

Cambridge Industries Group's (CIG) broadband access equipment, wireless solutions, high-speed optical transceivers, and edge computing portfolio is backed by globally diverse R&D and advanced manufacturing operations. CIG has partnerships across Asia, Europe and North America giving customers options for development, production, and supply as their requirements evolve. A flexible customer engagement model supports the development and delivery of connectivity technologies for telecom, data center, and industrial applications. Learn more at www.cigtech.com.

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Media contact:

JT Taylor

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