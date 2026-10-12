AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia's Nomination Committee's proposal for the election of the Board of Directors - Annie Lööf and Fredrik Rågmark proposed as new Board members

AcadeMedia's Nomination Committee presents the following proposal for a decision at the Annual General Meeting on December 2, 2026, regarding the number of Board members and the election of Board members and Chairman of the Board.

The Nomination Committee proposes seven ordinary Board members, without deputy members.

The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Board members Johan Andersson, Jan Bernhardsson, Mikael Helmerson, Marie Osberg and Håkan Sörman.

The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Håkan Sörman as Chairman of the Board.

The Nomination Committee proposes that Annie Lööf and Fredrik Rågmark shall be elected as new Board members.

Board members Ann-Marie Begler and Hilde Britt Mellbye have announced that they decline re-election.

"Following several years of strong development, during which AcadeMedia has established itself as a quality leader and expanded to become Europe's largest education provider, we now want to strengthen the Board as we continue on this journey. We are convinced that these two new members will bring significant value, and we see their experience as a valuable addition to the Board's future work," says Rune Andersson, Chairman of AcadeMedia's Nomination Committee.

Annie Lööf was born in 1983 and holds a Master of Laws degree from Lund University. Annie Lööf is currently a Board member of GreenIron H2 AB, Nordbex AB, Astrid Lindgrens Vimmerby AB and Jönköping University Foundation, as well as CEO and owner of Annie Lööf AB, which provides advisory and lecture services. Annie Lööf has previously served, among other roles, as a Member of the Swedish Parliament, Minister for Enterprise and head of the Ministry of Enterprise, and as leader of the Centre Party from 2011 to 2023.

Fredrik Rågmark was born in 1963 and holds a Master of Laws degree from Stockholm University and a Master of Science in Business and Economics from the Stockholm School of Economics. Fredrik Rågmark is currently a Board member of Medicover AB and AddLife AB, as well as an industrial adviser to Celox Group. Fredrik Rågmark previously served, among other roles, as Business Development Director at Oriflame Eastern Europe, CEO of Oresa Ventures and, for 25 years as CEO of Medicover AB, and has also held a number of Board positions in various companies.

"Annie Lööf brings broad experience and expertise from both public life and the business sector. Her experience in leadership, strategic matters and regulatory environments will be an important addition to the Board and to AcadeMedia's continued development," says Rune Andersson.

"Fredrik Rågmark has extensive experience in building and developing operations in the welfare sector, both in Sweden and internationally. His considerable experience as a business leader and Board member, as well as his experience of international expansion, will be a significant addition to AcadeMedia's Board," Rune Andersson continues.

The proposed new Board members do not own any shares in the company and are both independent in relation to the company and its management, as well as in relation to the company's major shareholders.

The Nomination Committee consists of Rune Andersson (Mellby Gård and Chairman of the Nomination Committee), Jakob Rikwide (Bolero Holdings Sarl), Ola Wessel-Aas (Taiga Fund) and Håkan Sörman (Chairman of the Board, co-opted).

Information about the proposed Board members, the Nomination Committee's motivated opinion and the Nomination Committee's complete proposal will be published at https://academedia.se/en/about-us/investors/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting/annual-general-meeting-2026/ in connection with the publication of the notice to the Annual General Meeting.

För mer information, kontakta:

Ludvig Andersson, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 73 87 557 26

E-mail: ludvig.andersson@academedia.se

Maria Angell-Dupont, Head of Press

Telephone: +46 72 16 515 17

E-mail: maria.angell-dupont@academedia.se

About Us

AcadeMedia is Europe's largest education company, operating preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education institutions. The company has operations in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany. Our mission is to build a more sustainable society with education and learning as its foundation. For more information about us and our operations, please visit www.academedia.se