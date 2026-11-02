AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia's interim report, July 2026- September 2026

Summary of the first quarter (July 2026 - September 2026)

Net sales increased by 14.1 percent (6.7) and amounted to SEK 4,679 million (4,101). Organic growth, including bolt-on acquisitions, was 4.8 percent (6.4).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 343 million (292).

Adjusted EBITA, adjusted for items affecting comparability and IFRS 16, amounted to SEK 215 million (182). Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -8 million (-).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 126 million (82).

Diluted earnings per share was SEK 1.31 (0.82). Adjusted for the effects of IFRS 16, diluted earnings per share was SEK 1.61 (1.13).

The average number of children and students in preschool, compulsory school and upper secondary school during the quarter increased by 7.4 percent and amounted to 121,436 (113,083).

CEO's comments

"We invest in the future - in learning, quality and attractive educational environments."

The first quarter was characterised by continued stable development and a high level of activity across AcadeMedia. We continue to combine growth with a clear focus on quality and long-term sustainability. During the period, we took important steps in our Swedish operations through significant investments in new learning environments, while our international expansion continues through the platforms we have established in the UK and Poland.

Solid start to the Financial Year

Net sales in the first quarter amounted to SEK 4,679 million (4,101), representing growth of 14.1 percent. Organic growth was 4.8 percent. Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 215 million (182), corresponding to a margin of 4.6 percent (4.4). Overall, the quarter showed stable development.

At the same time, we continue to invest in our operations to meet future needs, strengthen quality and create the conditions for sustainable long-term growth. The investments now coming into operation are the result of long-term efforts and demonstrate our ability to develop attractive education offerings and modern learning environments.

Significant Investments in New Learning Environments

At the start of the new school year, Malmö Kreativa Campus opened, representing one of AcadeMedia's larger investments in a new learning environment. The campus accommodates approximately 1,000 upper secondary school students, with an investment of around SEK 380 million. The modern and creative environment provides students with access to purpose-built facilities and strengthens the link to further studies and working life.

In Västerås, we opened the doors to a new centrally located upper secondary school campus, bringing four upper secondary schools together in shared premises. The campus provides students with access to a broader range of educational programmes and an attractive learning environment. At the same time, Hagströmska upper secondary school in Falun relocated to new premises in the city center. The new location strengthens our upper secondary school offering and meets demand for educational programmes that enable students to combine their studies with a focused commitment to sports. Together, these three investments demonstrate how we continue to invest in modern, high-quality learning environments with distinct educational profiles.

Every word counts - early interventions deliver results

In our Swedish compulsory schools, we continue our work with the 'Every Word Counts' initiative, which aims to ensure that all children are able to read by the end of Year 1. This year, 93 percent of pupils achieved the target, compared with 90 percent in the previous year. This is a clear improvement and an important confirmation of the value of systematic early intervention during the first years of school.

Too many children with reading difficulties are identified too late. By the time the first national tests are conducted, valuable time has already been lost. By monitoring pupils reading development from the start of school and providing support at an early stage, we can give more children the foundation they need for continued learning. Every Word Counts is therefore both a matter of quality and of ensuring equal opportunities for every child.

Positive development in Adult Education

Adult Education has had a stable start to the financial year, with earnings improving compared with the previous year. The development is supported by stable demand in higher vocational education, where new classes started during the quarter. This gives more participants the opportunity to study in areas where there is strong demand for skills in the labour market, while also contributing positively to the segment's development.

At the same time, the persistently high unemployment rate highlights the need for education and reskilling. A stronger labour market would give more people the confidence to take the step and retrain.

New platforms for international growth

On 1 October, we completed the acquisition of Kids&Co. in Poland. The company is Poland's largest international preschool operator and provides us with an attractive platform in a large and growing market. The integration has begun, with a focus on building on the company's strong local position, high quality and opportunities for further expansion.

In the UK, we continue to develop Chestnut Nursery School, which was acquired in June. Chestnut gives us an established presence in East London, Norfolk and Cambridge and provides a platform for growth through both new establishments and add-on acquisitions. Our priority is to grow while maintaining high quality and a strong local presence.

Together, our operations in Poland and the UK strengthen our international position and broaden the Group's long-term growth opportunities. Our strategy remains unchanged, combining organic growth with selective acquisitions in markets where we can contribute our expertise while also learning from strong local operators.

Focus on execution and quality

As we move forward into the financial year, our focus remains on disciplined execution of our investments, the continued integration of completed acquisitions and systematic quality improvement across all our operations. Our investments in new campuses and schools, our work on early literacy and our expansion into new international markets all share the same objective: to create the best possible conditions for children and students and, in doing so, build long-term value.

Welcome back, and thank you for your commitment

As we begin a new school year, I would like to warmly welcome all our students, both those returning and those who are new to our schools. I would also like to welcome back all our employees and take this opportunity to thank you for your commitment and the work you do every day. It is your efforts that make our progress possible and ensure that quality remains at the heart of everything we do, even as we continue to grow and develop.

Marcus Strömberg

President and CEO

AcadeMedia AB (publ)



For more information, please contact:

Ludvig Andersson, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 73 87 557 26

E-mail: ludvig.andersson@academedia.se

Petter Sylvan, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 794 43 40

E-mail: petter.sylvan@academedia.se

About Us

AcadeMedia is Europe's largest education company, operating preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education institutions. The company has operations in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany. Our mission is to build a more sustainable society with education and learning as its foundation. For more information about us and our operations, please visit www.academedia.se

This information is information that AcadeMedia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-02 07:00 CET.