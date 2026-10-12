Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ): Annehem Fastigheter concentrates its portfolio to Sweden through strategic transactions

Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ) has entered conditional agreements with Peab to divest the office property The Front in Helsinki and acquire the newly built office property Gamlestads Smedja in Gothenburg. As a result of the transactions, Annehem will exit the Finnish market and concentrate its portfolio in Swedish growth regions where the company has an established presence. The transactions create improved conditions for long-term value growth and efficient property management.

Annehem acquires the newly built and environmentally certified office property Gamlestads Smedja¹, with a total lettable area of approximately 13,000 sqm. The property has an economic occupancy rate of 88 percent and initial annual rent revenue of approximately 41 MSEK, including a new lease agreement that remains to be signed and upon which the transaction is conditional. The underlying property value amounts to 675 MSEK before deductions for remaining investments in leased premises and future lettings, estimated at approximately 38 MSEK. The average remaining contract term is 5.6 years.

At the same time, Annehem is divesting the office property The Front² at an underlying property value of 63 MEUR to a subsidiary of Peab. The properties have a total area of approximately 17,000 sqm, of which approximately 30 percent is vacant. Rent revenue for 2027 amounts to approximately 4.7 MEUR. The average remaining contract term is approximately 3.6 years. The divestment results in a write-down of the property value in Finland of 3.8 MEUR, corresponding to 5.7 percent of the book value, which will impact earnings in the third quarter.

1) Gamlestads Smedja has the property designation Gamlestaden 80:2.

2) The Front consists of three properties with the respective property designations Ultimes I, Ultimes II and Ultimes Parking.

Overall, the transactions strengthen Annehem's position in its prioritized Swedish growth regions and create improved conditions for increased income from property management going forward, through more efficient property management, the region's growth potential and, in the longer-term, improved financing terms.

"I am very pleased with these transactions and the long-term financial value they will create for our shareholders. We concentrate our property portfolio and operations to Swedish growth regions, creating significant synergies within our existing organisation and property management operations. In addition, we benefit from our local market knowledge. Gothenburg is a region with substantial growth potential, and, through Gamlestads Smedja, we significantly strengthen our position," says Monica Fallenius, CEO of Annehem Fastigheter.

The agreements are conditional upon a lease agreement being signed for Gamlestads Smedja during November 2026. Completion of the acquisition and divestment is scheduled for 1 December 2026. The properties will be acquired through share transactions.

For further information please contact:

Monica Fallenius, CEO

monica.fallenius@annehem.se

Tel. +46 70 209 01 14

This information is information that Annehem Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 09:00 CEST on October 12, 2026.

About Annehem Fastigheter

Annehem is a long-term real estate company that owns, manages and develops sustainable commercial, community service and residential properties in the Nordic growth regions of Stockholm, Skåne, Gothenburg and Helsinki. The property portfolio consists of 27 investment properties with a value of MSEK 5,034.9 and a lettable area of 214 thousand sqm as of June 30, 2026. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ANNE B) and is classified as a green share under the Green Equity Designation. For more information, please visit our website at www.annehem.se.