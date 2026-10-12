Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 12-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 12/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. Certificates relating to the Series 2105 Redeemable Preference Debt and Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 05/10/2032; fully debt-like XS3440598XXX -- paid; (Represented by certificates to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Issuer Name: Cardiff Auto Receivables Securitisation 2026-1 plc Class A Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes due 21/05/2032; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3498851XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class B Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes due 21/05/2032; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3498852XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class C Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes due 21/05/2032; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3498852XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class D Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes due 21/05/2032; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3498852XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class E Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes due 21/05/2032; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3498852XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class F Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes due 21/05/2032; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3498852XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class Z Asset-Backed Notes due 21/05/2032; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral debt-like XS3498852XXX -- multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 12/10/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Securitised denominations of GBP1,000 each) derivatives XS3517655XXX -- Securities due 12/10/2028; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of EUR1,000 each) derivatives XS3517806XXX --

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 445983 EQS News ID: 2413594 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 12, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)