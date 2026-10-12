Bioz, Inc.: Yokogawa Brings Publication-Backed Validation from More Than 60,000 Scientific Publications to Its CSU Spinning Disk Confocal Systems with Bioz

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , a product validation platform that integrates peer-reviewed scientific evidence directly into the digital purchasing experience, is announcing its collaboration with the Life Science Division of Yokogawa, a global leader in advanced microscopy and instrumentation. Through Bioz Badges , Yokogawa is transforming its extensive publication history into an accessible resource for researchers evaluating its technologies.

Yokogawa's CSU spinning disk confocal systems have been featured in more than 60,000 scientific publications, reflecting their widespread use across a broad range of research applications. The size and continued growth of this publication record made it nearly impossible for Yokogawa's team to manually identify, organize, and maintain the citations associated with its products.

By implementing our highest tier of Badges, Bioz Pro Badges, Yokogawa now has a scalable system for accurately matching publications to its technologies and displaying the resulting scientific evidence directly on its North America website. Researchers can explore relevant publication excerpts, scientific figures, application information, and links to peer-reviewed studies without leaving the product experience.

"Yokogawa's spinning disk confocal systems have been used by researchers for many years, resulting in an extraordinary volume of scientific literature," said Mai Hagimoto, Director of the Life Science business unit at Yokogawa Corporation of America. "Manually tracking more than 60,000 publications was simply not feasible. Bioz has provided us with an accurate and continuously updated system for organizing and showcasing this evidence, and we have been very pleased with both the citation matching and the frequency of updates."

As new research becomes available, Bioz continually refreshes Yokogawa's citation data and matches relevant studies to the appropriate products. This automated process helps ensure that the scientific validation presented across Yokogawa's digital channels remains accurate, current, and useful to researchers throughout the purchasing journey.

The partnership also supports Yokogawa's internal teams, which regularly rely on scientific publications throughout their workflows. Through the Bioz platform, team members can more efficiently access, search, and utilize product-specific literature for marketing, product strategy, customer conversations, and other internal initiatives.

"Our teams use scientific publications extensively across the organization, so the value of Bioz extends beyond what researchers see on our website," added Hagimoto. "Having a centralized system that helps us identify and access relevant product publications has made this information considerably easier to use internally as well."

Yokogawa's extensive publication history demonstrates the lasting scientific impact of its microscopy technologies. By making this evidence immediately accessible, the company is helping researchers better understand how its products have been applied in real-world experiments while supporting more informed product evaluations.

"Yokogawa's citation data represents an exceptional body of scientific validation, but the full value of that evidence can only be realized when it is accurately organized and made accessible," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "Bioz enables Yokogawa to continuously transform an enormous and rapidly growing volume of scientific literature into meaningful product-level insights for both researchers and internal teams."

Through its continued use of Bioz Badges, Yokogawa is ensuring that its expanding publication record remains visible, current, and connected to the products it validates. The partnership provides researchers with immediate access to real-world application data while helping Yokogawa more effectively leverage its scientific impact across its broader digital strategy.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Yokogawa's Life Science portfolio

Yokogawa's Life Science business started in 1996 with the development of innovative instruments based on proprietary confocal microscopy technologies, and is dedicated to providing novel products employing microscopy and/or image analysis technology for the advancement of cell biology research and drug discovery. The company's portfolio includes the Confocal Spinning Disk Unit (CSU), CellVoyager High Content Analysis Systems and Software, and the new Single Cellome portfolio for nano-point delivery and subcellular sampling. For more information, visit https://www.yokogawa.com/us/solutions/products-and-services/life-science/

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For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/yokogawa-brings-publication-backed-validation-from-more-than-60-000-s-1233812