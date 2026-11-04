

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yokogawa Electric Corporation (YKE.F) reported a profit for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY23.065 billion, or JPY91.71 per share. This compares with JPY29.389 billion, or JPY114.94 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to JPY298.229 billion from JPY281.996 billion last year.



Yokogawa Electric Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY23.065 Bln. vs. JPY29.389 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY91.71 vs. JPY114.94 last year. -Revenue: JPY298.229 Bln vs. JPY281.996 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 241.80 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 629.000 B



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