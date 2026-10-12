Broad Arrow Auctions: Broad Arrow Zoute Concours Sale Becomes The Highest Grossing Collector Car Auction In Belgian History

Broad Arrow celebrating success of second annual Zoute Concours Auction in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix with €34.6 million in total sales and 91 percent sell-through rate | 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari the most valuable car ever sold at auction in Belgium with a final price of €5.181.250 | 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Package and 2015 McLaren P1 complete 'Holy Trinity' sale | Unique BMW M5 W10 prototype driven by Dr. Ferdinand Piëch breaks world record for price of an E39 BMW at €411.250 | Complete results from Broad Arrow's Zoute Concours Auction now available at broadarrowauctions.com

BICESTER, United Kingdom, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is celebrating the record-setting success of its second annual Zoute Concours Auction, which took place on Friday 9 October 2026 at Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist, Belgium as an official auction partner of the renowned Zoute Grand Prix.

A packed room was treated to a highly charged atmosphere as bids got underway on more than 90 lots in a carefully curated catalogue that featured everything from desirable classic cars to icons of the modern hypercar world. The number of registered bidders increased by over 44 percent compared to the inaugural auction in 2025, more than a third of which were bidding with Broad Arrow for the first time. Bidders hailed from 33 countries around the world and the final results represented the highest grossing collector car auction in Belgian history with total sales of €34.6 million and a sell-through rate of 91 percent.

"Our second Zoute Concours sale was a spectacular success, setting new records not just for the incredible cars but for the overall auction value itself," says Gregory Tuytens, Head of Consignments, Belgium and The Netherlands at Broad Arrow Auctions. "This is testament to our incredible team who curated a world-class catalogue and to our valued buyers and sellers who again put their trust in us. We are enormously grateful to them and to the organisers of the Zoute Grand Prix and look forward to returning to Knokke-Heist again in 2027."

The biggest stars of the auction were the 'Holy Trinity' of the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder, all of which led to excited bidding online and in the room. The first of the famous trio to sell, the 2015 McLaren P1 achieved €1.890.625, followed by the stunning 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Package in unique Individualfarbe Paint-to-Sample Sport Classic Grey over Espresso leather, which sold for €3.212.500. Completing the trio and the final lot in the auction was a rare Grigio Ferro Metallizzato 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari. Bidding opened at €2.000.000 and quickly rose to €4.000.000 as the crowded room went quiet. Thunderous applause drowned out the sound of the rain outside as the hammer finally fell on this modern Maranello marvel, which set a record for the most valuable collector car sold at auction in Belgium with a final price of €5.181.250.

Genuine rarities in the sale created great excitement as bidders fought to add something unique to their collections. Topping the list was a 2000 E39 BMW M5 in which Dr. Ferdinand Piëch had a Volkswagen W10 engine installed, the engine that formed the basis of the famous Bugatti W16. Only three prototype engines were built and this is the only car in which it was installed. The car was then used by Dr. Piëch as his personal car during the engine's development. Intense international interest in this truly unique BMW saw it sell for €411.250, setting a new world record for the sale of any E39 BMW and making it the most valuable non-charity M5 ever sold at auction. A 1976 Lancia Kimera EVO37, one of only 37 examples of this superb reinterpretation of the legendary Lancia Rally 037 sold for €1.131.250. Another extremely rare car was the 1990 Monte Carlo Automobile Centenaire, the second of just 16 examples produced in collaboration with Lamborghini and the very first road car with a carbon fibre monocoque chassis. It found a new home at €821.875.

Aston Martins proved to be a marque in demand, particularly those of the more modern era as bids for a 1987 Aston Martin V8 Vantage X-Pack shot through the upper estimate faster than James Bond to sell for €647.500, setting a new auction record for a V8 Vantage Coupe. A 1997 Aston Martin Virage 6.3 Volante Wide Body then eclipsed its upper estimate, selling for €264.500.

Other highlights included a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT finished in Guards Red, the rarest colour for this turn of the century supercar which sold for €2.762.500. One of the greatest modern Porsche 911 models, a 2016 Porsche 911 R far surpassed its upper estimate at €540.625. A poster car of the 1990s supercar era, a 1992 Jaguar XJ220 achieved €512.500 and a 1992 Lamborghini Diablo far exceeded its upper estimate, selling for €343.750.

Provenance always plays a crucial role in the value of collector cars and the Zoute Concours Auction featured the cars of automotive, sporting, and European royalty. A 2000 BMW Z8 formerly owned by seven-time Wimbledon tennis champion, Pete Sampras, sold for €287.500, while a 1951 Cadillac Series 62 convertible that once belonged to Belgium's King Baudouin sold for €44.850.

Automobilia also attracted a great deal of interest with an original ex-Allan McNish 2002 Toyota Formula One engine far exceeding its upper estimate at €50.000 and a bidding battle for two 1960s Porsche Junior Sport Toboggans saw them glide through their upper estimate to sell for €5.625.

"The atmosphere in the room for our Zoute Concours Auction was incredible," says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales, Broad Arrow EMEA Region. "From automobilia to iconic classic collector cars and the world's most desirable hypercars in the 'Holy Trinity', this was surely the greatest collector car auction Belgium has ever seen."

Top Ten Sales - Broad Arrow 2026 Zoute Concours Auction

Lot 193 | 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari - €5.181.250 Lot 173 | 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Package - €3.212.500 Lot 146 | 2005 Porsche Carrera GT - €2.762.500 Lot 129 | 2015 McLaren P1 - €1.890.625 Lot 130 | 2022 Ferrari 812 Competizione - €1.496.875 Lot 121 | 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO - €1.131.250 Lot 158 | 1976 Lancia Kimera EVO37 - €1.131.250 Lot 136 | 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso - €1.075.000 Lot 122 | 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster - €1.041.250 Lot 123 | 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari - €838.750

Zoute continues to be the centre of attention for collectors with the ongoing Global Icons: Zoute Online Auction, closing for bidding on 14 October. Broad Arrow's 2026 European calendar will then move to the Zürich Auction, taking place on 7 November. Interested bidders are invited to contact a Broad Arrow Car Specialist via info@broadarrowauctions.com or by calling +44-2045-920-16.

Further details, high-res images and interviews with Broad Arrow Executives and Specialists available on request.

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Editor's Notes

Photo Credit: All images Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)?

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community of car lovers. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

The Hagerty Automotive Intelligence team uses their collector car expertise to analyse Hagerty's massive trove of public auction results, private sales and insurance data, and buyer and seller behaviour. Learn more about how we collect our data at hagerty.com/valuation-tools.

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Attachments

The "Holy Trinity" of modern hypercars that headlined top sales at Broad Arrow's record-setting 2026 Zoute Concours Auction

A snapshot of the packed auction room at Broad Arrow's 2026 Zoute Concours Auction in Knokke-Heist during Zoute Grand Prix Car Week

Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions +1 917-971-4008 ikelleher@hagerty.com Meghan McGrail Broad Arrow Auctions +1 519-365-8750 mmcgrail@hagerty.com