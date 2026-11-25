Early consignments for Broad Arrow's inaugural Paris Auction, set for 3 February 2027 at The Peninsula Paris, feature iconic Ferraris from post-war classics to today | Single-owner Tailor Made 2025 Ferrari Daytona SP3 represents the ultimate interpretation of the modern Ferrari hypercar and is already a must-have for collectors | 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari is one of the most revered flagship models in Ferrari history and is presented from single ownership with superb specification | Additional Ferraris already set for the Paris Auction include the 1950 Ferrari 195 Inter Coupé by Ghia that was displayed at the 1950 Turin Motor Show and a 1997 Ferrari F355 Challenge with genuine competition pedigree

BICESTER, United Kingdom, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is preparing to follow a spectacular year in 2026 with its first European collector car auction of 2027, the inaugural Paris Auction, to be held during the renowned Salon Rétromobile Week.

Taking place on Wednesday 3 February 2027 at the iconic Peninsula Paris, the auction will feature over 65 highly desirable collector cars from all eras, reflecting the superbly curated selection of cars at Salon Rétromobile itself. Expected to generate significant interest from collectors are a pair of rare modern Ferrari hypercars: a 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari, the Maranello marque's first hybrid halo car and one of the defining hypercars of the genre, and a single-owner, Tailor Made 2025 Ferrari Daytona SP3.

"Rétromobile is one of the highlights of the motoring calendar, and we are very honoured to bring the Broad Arrow experience to this incredible week in partnership with The Peninsula Paris," says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales, Broad Arrow EMEA Region. "Broad Arrow has had a spectacular year of Ferrari sales throughout 2026, the most memorable being the 106-mile F50 which sold at our Las Vegas auction for a record $18.705.000. As today's collectors seek to acquire the very best examples of Ferrari's contemporary supercars, we are delighted to lead our first sale of 2027 with two examples of the most sought-after models."

2025 Ferrari Daytona SP3 (Estimate: €9.000.000 - €11.000.000)

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is one of the most exclusive models from the world-famous automaker and part of its highly collectable Icona Series. The series began with the Monza SP1 and SP2 in 2018, pairing Ferrari's latest engineering with designs inspired by the marque's most celebrated racing cars. For the Daytona SP3, named after Ferrari's famous 1-2-3 finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona, that inspiration came predominantly from the Ferrari 330 P3/4, clearly evident in the visor-like windscreen which surrounds a sculpted cockpit accessed through butterfly doors.

While many hypercar rivals rely on active aerodynamic devices, the Daytona SP3 explores the limits of airflow with carefully shaped bodywork and underbody "chimneys", all of which contribute to its exceptional handling. This remarkable approach to engineering allows the driver to make the most of the 840 PS and 697 Nm of torque delivered by the 6.5 litre, normally-aspirated V12 that has been exquisitely handcrafted and mounted amidships within the striking bodywork. Revving to 9,500 rpm, it was the most powerful engine Ferrari had ever put in a road car when it debuted, launching the Daytona SP3 to 100 km/h in 2.85 seconds with a top speed in excess of 340 km/h.

The example on offer is one of only 600 produced and is offered from its sole owner who has driven it only 356 kilometres at the time of cataloguing. Commissioned through Ferrari's Tailor Made personalisation programme, its exterior is finished in Rosso Storico, a two-layer gloss red, while the interior is trimmed in Blu Super Elettrico Alcantara with Siam leather details. The seats feature blue-stitched Cavallini in the headrests and are fitted with four-point harnesses. The exclusivity of the model is further enhanced by a 75th Anniversary logo on the central tunnel and an 'extracampionario' or non-standard finishes plaque.

This is a very rare opportunity to acquire a single-owner, low-mileage, recently serviced example of the Daytona SP3, a car that was offered only to Ferrari's most exclusive clientele and that has become even harder to obtain today as Ferrari VIPs await the SP4. It holds a very special place in the brand's history for its incredible performance and engineering, as well as for paying homage to one of the most important chapters in Ferrari's motorsport legacy.

2014 Ferrari LaFerrari (Estimate: €5.000.000 - €6.000.000)

The Ferrari LaFerrari can trace its origins back to the 288 GTO of 1984 as one of the flagship models for the marque. Debuting in 2013, it instantly attracted the attention of collectors and enthusiasts as Ferrari's first hybrid halo car and one of the defining hypercars of the decade.

This single-owner example, one of only 499 produced, has been driven just over 6,000 kilometres since new and features two-tone Rosso Corsa paintwork with a Nero DS roof over a Cuoio leather and Alcantara interior. Options include 20-inch forged, dark-painted wheels, racing harnesses and carbon fibre exterior trim elements, but the highlight is the powertrain, handcrafted by some of the world's greatest automotive engineers in Maranello. The 6.3-litre, mid-mounted V12 produces 800 PS with a 9,250 rpm redline and is complemented by a Formula One-derived HY-KERS electric motor that develops 163 PS for the low to mid-range. The combination results in total power of 963 PS which is transmitted through the rear wheels to provide incredible performance and thrilling driver engagement.

Offered from its first and only Italian owner, this LaFerrari presents a superb opportunity to acquire and enjoy one of the greatest hypercars ever created.

Additional exciting Ferraris destined for The Paris Auction include a beautiful 1950 Ferrari 195 Inter Coupé by Ghia (Estimate: €600.000 - €800.000) that was displayed at the Turin Motor Show in the same year. One of only eight 195 Inter two-seater coupé models bodied by Carrozzeria Ghia, this wonderful example was exhibited at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in 2014 and the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in 2015 and received its coveted Ferrari Classiche certificate in 2023. A highly usable and comprehensively sorted 1997 Ferrari F355 Challenge (Estimate: €275.000 - €325.000) with genuine competition pedigree also joins the sale. One of just 108 factory-built F355 Challenge cars, the Ferrari retains its OMP race seat and roll cage, 18-inch magnesium Speedline wheels, and F40 LM Brembo brakes. With a documented history spanning three continents, a Venezuelan national championship and the practicality of UK road registration, chassis 107994 ranks among the finest-prepared and most usable examples of Ferrari's second-generation Challenge car.

"Ferrari represented many of our most successful sales in 2026," says Daniele Turrisi, Consignment Consultant at Broad Arrow Auctions and Private Sales. "What better way to start the year than with the iconic LaFerrari and Daytona SP3? And we have more exciting models from Maranello to announce soon."

Preview days for the auction will take place from Monday 1 February to Wednesday 3 February, with the auction getting underway on the Wednesday from 11:30 CET. Those interested in consigning their cars to The Paris Auction are invited to contact a Broad Arrow Car Specialist via info@broadarrowauctions.com or by calling +33 801 84 17 12.

Further details, high-res images and interviews with Broad Arrow Executives and Specialists available on request.

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Editor's Notes

Photo Credit: All images Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)?

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community of car lovers. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

The Hagerty Automotive Intelligence team uses their collector car expertise to analyse Hagerty's massive trove of public auction results, private sales and insurance data, and buyer and seller behaviour. Learn more about how we collect our data at hagerty.com/valuation-tools.

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Attachments

Featured Ferrari hypercars set to star at Broad Arrow's inaugural Paris Auction in February 2027

The 2025 Ferrari Daytona SP3 set to star at Broad Arrow's 2027 Paris Auction during Retromobile Week.

Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions +1 917-971-4008 ikelleher@hagerty.com Meghan McGrail Broad Arrow Auctions +1 519-365-8750 mmcgrail@hagerty.com