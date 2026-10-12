South Korea's Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment has published draft implementing rules for the auction-based "contract market" that will replace the country's renewable quota system from Jan. 1, 2027. It presented them at a public hearing in Seoul on Sept. 30. Under the draft enforcement decree, Kepco will sign long-term fixed-price contracts with winning projects on behalf of all entities required to buy the power, including local electricity suppliers and large consumers that purchase directly from the market. It will settle the difference between the contract price and the wholesale ...

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