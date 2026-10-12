Fortaco Group Holdco Oyj: Heikki Saarinen appointed CFO of Fortaco Group

Fortaco Group Holdco Plc | Stock Exchange Release | 12 October 2026 at 11:30 am EEST

Heikki Saarinen, M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed CFO and a member of the Fortaco Group Leadership Team as of 12 October 2026. Mr. Saarinen has served as interim CFO and as a member of the Fortaco Group Leadership Team since 30 April 2026.

Previously, Mr. Saarinen served as interim CFO at Bronto Skylift, Valmet Automotive EV Power (now IONCOR) and Viessmann Refrigeration Systems, as well as CFO at Teosto ry, among other positions.

Further information

Jure Mikolcic

President & CEO

+358 50 320 1018

jure.mikolcic@fortacogroup.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Financial Supervisory Authority

Main media

investors.fortacogroup.com