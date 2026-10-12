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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.10.2026 10:30 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fortaco Group Holdco Oyj: Heikki Saarinen appointed CFO of Fortaco Group

Fortaco Group Holdco Plc | Stock Exchange Release | 12 October 2026 at 11:30 am EEST

Heikki Saarinen, M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed CFO and a member of the Fortaco Group Leadership Team as of 12 October 2026. Mr. Saarinen has served as interim CFO and as a member of the Fortaco Group Leadership Team since 30 April 2026.

Previously, Mr. Saarinen served as interim CFO at Bronto Skylift, Valmet Automotive EV Power (now IONCOR) and Viessmann Refrigeration Systems, as well as CFO at Teosto ry, among other positions.

Further information

Jure Mikolcic

President & CEO

+358 50 320 1018

jure.mikolcic@fortacogroup.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Financial Supervisory Authority

Main media

investors.fortacogroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.