Nolato AB: Nolato appoints Cecilia Hellner Head of Engineered Solutions

Cecilia Hellner has been appointed Head of Nolato's Engineered Solutions business area and a member of the Group Management. Cecilia Hellner, 50, has been Managing Director of Nolato Cerbo, one of Nolato's subsidiaries, since 2021. She holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology and spent most of her earlier career at AB Volvo, where she held several senior positions.

Going forward, Nolato's Group Management will comprise Anders Björklund (President and CEO), Per-Ola Holmström (Deputy CEO and CFO), Johan Iveberg (President of Medical Solutions), Cecilia Hellner (President of Engineered Solutions), Anders Ericsson (MD of Nolato Silikonteknik and Head of Materials), Camilla Magnusson (Group Procurement Director), Glenn Svedberg (Sustainability Director and Technology Director) and Rickard Dahlgren (Head of Strategy and M&A).

Nolato initiated the recruitment process for a new Head of Engineered Solutions during the second quarter of 2026, following the appointment of the former business area head, Anders Björklund, as President and CEO of Nolato.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Anders Björklund, President and CEO, +46 (0)709 315340



About Us

Nolato is a Swedish group with operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. We develop and manufacture products in polymer materials such as plastic, silicone and TPE for leading customers within medical technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene and other selected industrial sectors. Nolato's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Large Cap segment, where they are included in the Industrials sector.www.nolato.com/IR