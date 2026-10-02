Nolato AB: Nolato strengthens its offering through selective acquisitions and continued portfolio development

Through the acquisitions of Unitron and M&M Qualtech, Nolato enhances its capacity in electronics-intensive medical technology, system integration, and advanced manufacturing. The acquisitions expand Nolato's offering by adding development expertise in mechatronics and manufacturing of complete systems, including electronics, which strengthens Nolato's presence in attractive, regulated segments and creates opportunities to take greater responsibility in customers' value chains.

Nolato continuously develops its business portfolio to strengthen its position in areas where the group can combine technical expertise, deep customer relationships, and industrial scale in a global market. The recent acquisitions of Unitron and M&M Qualtech, along with the divestment of Nolato Romania, are part of this strategy: focusing the portfolio and building capabilities and presence where Nolato has strong prospects to be a long-term relevant partner for customers with high demands.

The acquisition of Unitron strengthens Nolato's offering in medical technology through expertise in electronics-intensive products, regulatory support, development-focused manufacturing, complex assembly, and traceability. Unitron provides Nolato with better opportunities to participate earlier in customers' product development and to support the entire process from design and industrialization to scaled-up production of complete products. This is particularly relevant in applications where polymers, mechanics, electronics, and regulatory requirements must work together in an integrated solution.

M&M Qualtech complements this offering with, among other things, circuit board manufacturing, cable assembly, testing, procurement, and box build - assembly of complete products. While Unitron strengthens Nolato's position in the development-focused and technically complex part of the product lifecycle, M&M Qualtech adds capacity to produce, integrate, and deliver complete electronic systems. M&M Qualtech also provides an attractive presence in Galway, one of Europe's leading clusters for medical technology. The region is characterized by a concentration of international medtech companies, specialist expertise, and a well-developed industrial ecosystem.

With a presence in Galway, Nolato gets closer to both existing and potential customers within medical technology and strengthens the conditions for developing operations in a segment where proximity, quality, and technical collaboration are central competitive factors.

In addition to the medical technology customer base, M&M Qualtech also provides Nolato with a platform in selected security and defense-related applications. Here, demand is increasing for robust, reliable, and documented electronic solutions, and M&M Qualtech's expertise in electronics production, testing, and quality assurance is well suited to such requirements. This opens opportunities for expansion into segments where Nolato's industrial strengths and high-quality standards can create additional customer value.

Together with Nolato's other operations, the acquisitions create a broader and more cohesive offering - from product idea and development to industrialization, system integration, and series production, along with regulatory support.

The divestment of Nolato Romania is simultaneously a natural step in the ongoing review of the group's business portfolio. It represents a limited change to Nolato's overall operations but contributes to a clearer focus on the areas where the group has the greatest opportunities to develop its offering and customer relationships over time.

Acquisitions are a natural and active part of Nolato's strategy for profitable growth. Through a selective and disciplined acquisition agenda, Nolato can more quickly strengthen its position in attractive, growing niches, add technologies and expertise with higher customer value, and expand its presence in strategically important markets. The ambition is for acquisitions to complement organic development and create a stronger, more integrated offering with opportunities to take a larger role in customers' value chains, deepen relationships, and build scale over time. At the same time, active portfolio development ensures that capital and management focus are concentrated on the businesses where Nolato has the best conditions to create long-term and sustainable value.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Anders Björklund, President and CEO, +46 (0)709 315340



About Us

Nolato is a Swedish group with operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. We develop and manufacture products in polymer materials such as plastic, silicone and TPE for leading customers within medical technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene and other selected industrial sectors. Nolato's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Large Cap segment, where they are included in the Industrials sector.www.nolato.com/IR