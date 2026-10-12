DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 12-Oct-2026 / 10:29 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 12 October 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Deutsche Bank AG ("DB") as part of its buy-back announced on 21 September 2026 in the period 5 October 2026 to 9 October 2026: Aggregate information: Date Venue Aggregated Volume-weighted average price Lowest price per Highest price per volume (pence per share) share (p) share (p) 5 October LSE 85,000 185.6057p 183.60p 187.40p 2026 6 October LSE 85,000 186.0692p 183.40p 189.00p 2026 7 October LSE 85,000 186.1655p 185.20p 187.60p 2026 8 October LSE 85,000 187.6903p 184.40p 189.40p 2026 9 October LSE 85,000 189.5251p 188.00p 190.60p 2026

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 11,100,648 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 293,640,928 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 293,640,928 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by DB as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Volume Price (GBp) Transaction Time Transaction reference number Exchange venue 05/10/2026 2456 184.00 08:18:58 00083099879TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 401 183.80 08:21:27 00083099970TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 3099 184.40 08:24:52 00083100152TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2197 184.40 08:28:54 00083100320TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1942 185.80 09:15:25 00083101941TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2176 185.80 09:15:25 00083101942TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 30 185.40 09:16:42 00083102024TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 825 185.80 09:21:49 00083102229TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 825 185.80 09:22:28 00083102261TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 27 185.80 09:26:03 00083102365TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 573 185.80 09:26:03 00083102364TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2441 185.80 09:26:03 00083102363TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2481 185.00 09:39:51 00083102973TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2026 184.40 09:54:48 00083103624TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1128 184.20 09:55:36 00083103643TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 639 184.20 10:17:59 00083104574TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 665 184.20 10:17:59 00083104573TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2171 185.00 10:30:06 00083104935TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 399 184.40 10:34:56 00083105064TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 665 184.40 10:38:21 00083105127TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1077 184.40 10:38:58 00083105140TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2287 183.80 11:13:25 00083105765TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 274 183.60 11:35:41 00083106270TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 498 183.60 11:35:41 00083106271TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 738 185.40 11:50:36 00083106518TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2311 186.20 12:02:59 00083106740TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2287 186.00 12:10:38 00083106832TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 79 186.00 12:10:38 00083106833TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2466 185.60 13:10:50 00083108172TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 3440 185.60 13:10:50 00083108171TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 110 185.40 13:31:07 00083108627TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 933 185.40 13:31:07 00083108628TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1088 185.40 13:31:07 00083108629TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2583 185.00 13:46:05 00083109207TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 989 185.40 13:46:05 00083109209TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2100 185.40 13:46:05 00083109208TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 581 185.20 13:56:26 00083109758TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1598 185.20 13:56:26 00083109759TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2098 185.20 14:20:28 00083110514TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2138 185.20 14:24:33 00083110657TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 68 185.20 14:24:43 00083110686TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 39 185.20 14:37:52 00083111611TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2255 185.20 14:37:52 00083111610TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2052 186.00 14:50:23 00083112414TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 428 186.00 14:50:42 00083112442TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2100 186.00 14:50:42 00083112441TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2185 186.20 15:08:19 00083113239TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1772 186.00 15:09:10 00083113307TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2448 186.20 15:14:48 00083113649TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1 186.60 15:36:49 00083115518TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 480 186.60 15:36:49 00083115519TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1124 186.60 15:36:49 00083115520TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 442 187.40 15:48:35 00083116458TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 871 187.40 15:48:35 00083116456TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1102 187.40 15:48:35 00083116457TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2282 187.40 15:54:35 00083116861TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 449 187.40 15:55:49 00083117077TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1176 187.40 15:55:49 00083117076TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2377 187.40 15:57:49 00083117235TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 2119 187.40 16:06:59 00083118075TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 278 187.40 16:11:28 00083118376TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 523 187.40 16:11:28 00083118375TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1112 187.40 16:11:28 00083118374TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 476 187.00 16:15:20 00083118575TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 412 188.40 08:13:34 00083121369TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 365 189.00 08:14:10 00083121389TRLO0 XLON

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October 12, 2026 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)