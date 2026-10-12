Researchers at the Liten research institute of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) have investigated how increasing PV system voltage affects potential-induced degradation (PID) in solar modules, focusing on the relationship between encapsulant electrical conductivity and module performance. The scientists said this is the first study to investigate PID in passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) solar modules at voltages as high as 6,000 V and to identify partial-discharge-induced electrical treeing as an additional degradation mechanism in medium-voltage PV modules. ...

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