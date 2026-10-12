With speeds over 150 mph and four modular warheads, TYR sets a new bar for performance-to-weight and man-packable lethality, extending standoff distance for warfighters

Heaviside Industries, a builder of multi-domain precision munitions platforms, today introduced its TYR miniaturized loitering munition at the AUSA Annual Meeting Exposition in Washington, D.C.

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The first in Heaviside's line of precision munitions, TYR delivers outsized performance for its weight, combining speed, endurance, and lethal effects in a truly man-packable system. Weighing just over five pounds with a total system weight of approximately 15 pounds, TYR can defeat a wide range of targets, including main battle tanks. TYR offers four Nammo warhead variants Shaped Charge Anti-Tank, Anti-Structure Munition, Explosively Formed Penetrator, and Anti-Personnel Frag allowing warfighters to tailor lethal effects across multiple mission sets. TYR can be employed in ground and base defense operations, utilized as a counter-UAS system, or integrated onto larger unmanned systems for multi-domain employment.

Designed to operate in contested and GPS-denied environments, TYR delivers more than 60 minutes of flight time and a range exceeding 25 miles. The new loitering munition reaches speeds of more than 150 miles per hour while maintaining a low acoustic and visual signature, enabling discreet operation. Priced for widespread adoption, TYR gives warfighters the flexibility and lethality needed to achieve overmatch against adversaries.

"As peer adversaries increasingly employ autonomous unmanned systems on the battlefield, U.S. and allied forces must adopt technologies that extend our robotic advantage," said Heaviside president Nils Haagenrud. "TYR does exactly that by enabling widespread fielding of a lightweight loitering munition with the range and lethality necessary to increase standoff distance."

"With a first-of-its-kind combination of size, weight, and performance, TYR packs an outsized punch against armored vehicles, fortified structures, and other enemy targets while keeping warfighters farther from harm's way," said Heaviside chief executive officer Phillip Walker.

TYR has completed live-fire testing and is currently under contract with Department of War customers. The system has been developed and evaluated against operational requirements for range, lethality, portability, and performance in contested environments, validating its ability to deliver lethal effects from a man-packable platform.

To learn more about Heaviside Industries, visit the website or LinkedIn.

About Heaviside Industries

Heaviside Industries was founded in 2024 in Los Angeles, with a mission of building autonomous precision munitions and other specialized solutions for U.S. and allied special operations and conventional forces.

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