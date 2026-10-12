Karnell Group AB: Karnell announces preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2026 - Strong organic EBITA growth

Karnell Group AB (publ) hereby announces preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2026.

Third quarter 2026 in summary (preliminary)

Net sales increased by approximately 33% to approximately SEKm 580 (436).

Organic growth: approximately 19%

Acquired growth: approximately 15%

Currency effects were negligible

EBITA increased by approximately 73% to approximately SEKm 120 (69).

Organic EBITA growth: approximately 43%

Acquired growth: approximately 31%

EBITA margin: slightly above 20% (15.9)

The strong performance was broad-based and encompassed both business areas. Organic growth was driven by strong demand and a high delivery pace in several of the Group companies. At the same time, the previously communicated high demand in one of the niche companies continued during the quarter but is still assessed to be temporary in nature.

All figures are preliminary and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Karnell's interim report for January-September 2026 will be published on 23 October 2026 at 07:00 CEST. The Company will not comment further on the information prior to that.

For further information, please contact

Petter Moldenius

CEO at Karnell Group AB (publ), +46 8 545 891 00

About Us

Karnell is a growth-oriented industrial technology group that acquires and develops small and medium-sized product companies and niche-producing companies through a systematic and proactive acquisition strategy. With an eternal ownership horizon and decentralized decision-making model, Karnell provides entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses with a long-term and responsible partner. The company's business concept is to identify and acquire companies with an attractive financial profile and develop these businesses by leveraging the group's tools and expertise. The group consists of 20 companies in Sweden, Finland, the United Kingdom and Italy. Karnell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Karnell Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-12 12:03 CEST.