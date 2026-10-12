Italian long-duration energy storage (LDES) company Energy Dome has opened a manufacturing plant in Piacenza, Italy, as it expands production of its CO2 Battery technology for international projects. The facility will manufacture key components, including the large domes used in the company's carbon dioxide-based energy storage systems. Energy Dome said it has shipped the first dome manufactured entirely in-house to India for the 20 MW/160 MWh Kudgi project with state-owned power company NTPC. Production is underway for the 20 MW/200 MWh Columbia Energy Storage Project in Wisconsin, United States, ...

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