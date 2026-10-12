

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After opening modestly higher, the U.K. stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 remained firmly up in positive territory a little past noon on Monday, extending previous session's upmove thanks to lower bond yields and somewhat stable oil prices.



Oil prices fell sharply this morning before recovering lost ground and emerging above the flat lone. Brent crude front-month futures fell to $102.33 a barrel but recovered to $105.74, gaining nearly 1% over previous close.



The FTSE 100 was up 77.10 points or 0.73% at 10,629.15 a few minutes past noon.



HSBC Holdings gained a little over 2%. Standard Chartered moved up 1.8% and Barclays gained 1.6%. Lloyds Banking Group and Natwest Group advanced 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively.



Convatec Group climbed nearly 4%. Lion Finance gained 3.1%. Computacenter, Standard Life, BAE Systems, LSEG, Admiral Group, Babcock International, Legal & General, Reckitt Benckiser, Games Workshop, The Sage Group, Autotrader Group, IAG and Relx moved up 1.2%-2%.



Pearson, M&G, Smith & Nephew, Aviva, Hiscox, Smiths Group and Rentokil Initial also posted notable gains.



Shares of recruiter Hays Plc tanked 8% after the company reported a 3% drop in first quarter like-for-like net fees.



Informa dropped about 2.5%. WPP, Vodafone Group, Intercontinental Hotels Group, 3i Group, Barratt Redrow and Next drifted down 0.5%-1.1%.



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