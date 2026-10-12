A research team in Indonesia has proposed a novel grounding strategy to mitigate lightning-induced overvoltage in PV systems by identifying optimal grounding-point locations and evaluating different grounding configurations. "Previous research has generally protected solar panels using a Lightning Protection System (LPS) with lightning rods connected to down conductors, such as Franklin rods," the scientists emphasized. "This study considers the possibility of direct lightning strikes on solar panels or their supports, even if an LPS is installed. This occurrence allows current to flow through ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...