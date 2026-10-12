COTS, open-architecture system brings communications, networking, edge computing, sensing and electronic effects onto a common SOSA and CMOSS-aligned architecture

Pacific Defense, a leading provider of open-architecture C5ISR and electronic warfare mission systems, today announced the launch of NEXUS, a Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) mission system that converges command and control, communications, networking, edge computing, and electronic warfare on a common, adaptable architecture. Built on a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) aligned to SOSA, CMOSS and OpenVPX, NEXUS enables mission-specific configurations across mobile, fixed-site, maritime, and airborne operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261012010656/en/

NEXUS converges EW and C5ISR in one, open-architecture system for missions across ground, maritime, and airborne operations.

NEXUS brings capabilities traditionally integrated through separate systems onto a common chassis, power, timing, processing, and networking foundation, providing shared infrastructure for C2 and EW mission capabilities.

One Architecture. More Capabilities.

NEXUS uses an open, modular architecture to integrate government, Pacific Defense, and third-party technologies on a common foundation. Its COTS product approach enables customers to insert and upgrade capabilities as technology and mission requirements change.

Mission-specific NEXUS configurations bring together multi-waveform C2, resilient networking, spectrum awareness, geolocation, AI/ML processing, and electronic attack in a single system. Common services support secure communications, standardized data exchange, over-the-air reprogramming and high-speed data movement, while the modular architecture supports assured PNT and the addition of new hardware, software, and mission applications.

"The threat and technology environment is evolving too quickly for mission systems to remain fixed after they are fielded," said Travis Slocumb, CEO of Pacific Defense. "NEXUS brings communications, sensing and electronic warfare together on an open architecture designed for continuous technology insertion. It gives customers a COTS mission system they can configure for today's requirements and continue upgrading as new technologies and capabilities become available."

Pacific Defense delivers integrated mission systems built to adapt, bringing advanced technology into operational defense missions and creating capability that can keep pace with changing technology, threats and missions.

About Pacific Defense

Pacific Defense is a leading provider of innovative solutions in C5ISR, Electronic Warfare (EW), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) and Communications for mission-critical environments. Focused on leveraging Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) standards, Pacific Defense delivers cutting-edge technology that enables faster adaptation to emerging threats and evolving mission requirements. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Pacific Defense plays a key role in shaping the future of defense technologies. For more information, visit pacific-defense.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261012010656/en/

Contacts:

Pacific Defense Media Contact

For more information contact:

marketing@pacific-defense.com