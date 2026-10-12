New international consensus connects healthier teeth and gums with overall health and identifies practical daily steps, including effective plaque removal, that can help prevent oral disease

Doctors, public-health experts and dental leaders are calling for oral health to be treated as part of overall health. Their message is clear: healthier teeth and gums matter beyond the mouth, and effective daily prevention should become a routine part of health care.

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Oral health is part of overall health. Leading health experts are calling for oral health to become part of everyday health care, with prevention starting at home through healthier habits and daily care of teeth and gums.

The new international consensus goes well beyond dentistry. It brought together experts in periodontology, cardiology, diabetes care, family medicine, public health, social care and health education. Convened by the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP) and the European Association of Dental Public Health (EADPH), the group calls on governments, health systems and health professionals to include oral health in prevention, professional education, routine care and public health policy.

"Oral diseases, heart disease, diabetes and cancer share the same causes: sugar, tobacco, alcohol and disadvantage. It makes no sense to prevent them one at a time," said Professor Moritz Kebschull, a Past President of EFP and the lead author of the paper. "What sets this consensus apart is who wrote it: periodontists and public-health dentists together with cardiologists and family doctors. The evidence is clearest for diabetes, where treating gum disease helps patients control their blood sugar."

Professor Anton Sculean, EFP Secretary General and a co-author, added: "Every doctor, nurse and pharmacist should be able to give the basic advice on brushing, cleaning between the teeth and regular dental visits, and dentists should look beyond the mouth, for example by spotting undiagnosed diabetes."

Professor Andreas Stavropoulos, EFP Treasurer and a co-author, said: "Oral diseases cost an estimated 710 billion US dollars a year, and most of that burden is preventable. Bringing oral health into chronic-disease strategies, shared records and referral pathways is sound health policy and an efficient use of limited resources."

"For too long, the mouth has been treated as separate from the rest of the body. This consensus says clearly that it is not," said Benjamin Binot, Global President, P&G Oral Care. "Our role is to help turn that science into something people can act on every morning and every night. That means products that are proven to work, advice people can follow, and partnerships that bring oral health into the wider health conversation."

Published open access in Periodontology 2000, the paper, "Oral Health and Systemic Health Outcomes: A Call for Interdisciplinary Action," translates the available science into practical recommendations for the public, health professionals and policymakers. Oral diseases affect around 3.5 billion people worldwide and share many of the same risk factors as other major diseases, including added sugar, tobacco, harmful alcohol use and unequal access to care and healthy food.

What the consensus means for health

The paper reinforces several important conclusions:

The mouth is part of the body. Looking after teeth and gums is part of looking after overall health.

Looking after teeth and gums is part of looking after overall health. Daily prevention matters. Consistent brushing, interdental cleaning and other healthy behaviors can help support gum health.

Consistent brushing, interdental cleaning and other healthy behaviors can help support gum health. Gum health deserves more attention . Among oral diseases, serious gum disease has the strongest evidence of a two-way relationship with wider health, particularly diabetes. The consensus reports that treating periodontitis can help people with diabetes manage blood sugar.

. Among oral diseases, serious gum disease has the strongest evidence of a two-way relationship with wider health, particularly diabetes. The consensus reports that treating periodontitis can help people with diabetes manage blood sugar. The technology people use to clean their teeth matters. The consensus highlights the importance of effective plaque removal for maintaining gum health. In discussing evidence-supported approaches, the paper cites published reviews reporting benefits for oscillating-rotating powered toothbrushes and identifies stannous fluoride toothpaste as an evidence-supported complement to mechanical plaque removal.

The consensus highlights the importance of effective plaque removal for maintaining gum health. In discussing evidence-supported approaches, the paper cites published reviews reporting benefits for oscillating-rotating powered toothbrushes and identifies stannous fluoride toothpaste as an evidence-supported complement to mechanical plaque removal. Health systems have a role to play. Oral health should be incorporated into prevention strategies, professional education, routine care and health policy rather than treated separately.

What people can do today

The consensus identifies practical actions people can take to protect their teeth and gums:

Brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste.

Clean between the teeth every day.

Remove plaque effectively to help maintain healthier gums.

Limit added sugars in foods and drinks.

Avoid tobacco and harmful alcohol use.

Attend dental care at intervals matched to individual risk and need.

These actions matter because dental plaque is the main cause of gum disease and periodontitis. Removing plaque effectively every day is the cornerstone of healthier gums.

The evidence points to specific technology choices

The consensus highlights effective plaque removal and references existing evidence supporting specific technologies and approaches.

Oscillating-rotating powered toothbrushes. The paper discusses evidence-supported approaches for plaque control and oral hygiene. It cites published systematic reviews that report benefits for oscillating-rotating powered toothbrushes in reducing plaque and improving gum health.

The paper discusses evidence-supported approaches for plaque control and oral hygiene. It cites published systematic reviews that report benefits for oscillating-rotating powered toothbrushes in reducing plaque and improving gum health. Stannous fluoride toothpaste. The paper also identifies stannous fluoride toothpaste as an evidence-supported complement to daily mechanical plaque removal through brushing and interdental cleaning.

Turning consensus into public health action

The consensus calls for oral health to become a more visible part of public health and prevention. Its multidisciplinary working group included public health leaders who contributed to the paper's recommendations for governments, health systems, health professionals and communities.

Professor Raman Bedi, President of the World Federation of Public Health Associations, said: "Oral diseases affect around 3.5 billion people and share the same drivers as heart disease, diabetes and cancer: sugar, tobacco, alcohol and unequal access to care. Yet oral health still sits outside most national NCD strategies. This consensus gives governments and health systems a clear mandate to change that. Integrating oral health into prevention is not a dental issue. It is a public health necessity."

Dr. Gitana Rederiene, dental public health researcher and dental hygienist, added:

"This consensus is an important step towards bringing oral health into everyday healthcare. Dental hygienists and other oral-health professionals have a key role in prevention, early detection and guiding patients to the right care. By working more closely across professions, we can reduce inequalities and improve both oral and overall health."

"This consensus gives health professionals a clear, evidence-based framework linking oral health with overall health," said Dr. William Minston, Professional Scientific Relations Director, P&G Oral Care. "It also underlines that how people clean their teeth matters, and that the technologies they choose should be backed by strong evidence."

P&G Oral Care response

P&G Oral Care welcomes the independent consensus and will help make its recommendations easier to understand and act on, working with dental professionals, consumers, retailers and public health partners.

P&G will continue developing products backed by quality science and helping people understand how daily habits, and the products and technologies they use, can make a meaningful difference to their oral health.

A call to action across health disciplines

The paper calls for closer collaboration across dentistry, medicine, public health, family medicine, social care and health education. It asks policymakers and health systems to:

Include oral health in broader prevention and health strategies.

Strengthen oral-health education across health professions.

Integrate oral health into routine care where appropriate.

Support collaboration between dental, medical and public health professionals.

Address the shared behavioral, social and commercial factors that contribute to oral and other noncommunicable diseases.

Reduce inequalities in access to prevention and care.

The white paper was presented on September 3, 2026, at the International Association for Dental Research meeting in Lisbon, Portugal, during the symposium "Oral and Systemic Health: A Call to Action!", supported by Procter Gamble. Speakers represented the EFP, EADPH and World Heart Federation and discussed the evidence connecting oral and systemic health, the prevention and treatment of gum inflammation, and the actions needed next. The session was recorded to make the discussion available to a broader professional audience.

References:

- Kebschull M, Demmer RT, Pitts N, et al. Oral health and systemic health outcomes: A call for interdisciplinary action. Periodontology 2000. 2026; 00: 1-25. doi:10.1111/prd.70086

- Oral health and systemic health outcomes: a call for interdisciplinary action

- Symposium "Oral and Systemic Health A call to action" on 3 September 2026, 10:30 CEST at the 2026 Oral Health Research Congress, hosted by the Continental European Division (CED-IADR) in collaboration with the Scandinavian Division (NOF-IADR) of the International Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research.

About the European Federation of Periodontology

The European Federation of Periodontology (EFP) is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting periodontal science and practice, and awareness of oral health and gum disease. Its vision is "Better oral health for all." Through research, education, clinical-practice guidelines, and public-health initiatives, the EFP works to improve oral health and strengthen its integration within overall healthcare. The EFP represents national periodontal societies and promotes evidence-based approaches to prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of periodontal diseases.www.efp.org

About the European Association of Dental Public Health

The European Association of Dental Public Health (EADPH) is dedicated to improving oral health and reducing oral-health inequalities through research, education, policy, and public-health action. Bringing together experts from across Europe and beyond, the EADPH promotes evidence-based approaches that improve population oral health and support the integration of oral health within broader healthcare systems. https://www.eadph.org

About the World Federation of Public Health Associations

The World Federation of Public Health Associations (WFPHA) is the global voice of public health, representing public health associations and organizations worldwide. Through advocacy, education, collaboration, and policy leadership, the WFPHA works to improve population health, reduce health inequalities, and strengthen public health systems. The Federation promotes evidence-based approaches to prevent disease and advance health and well-being for all. https://www.wfpha.org

About Oral-B

Oral-B is the worldwide leader in the over $5 billion brushing market, drawing upon 75+ years of expertise to empower healthier lives for all through better oral care. The brand features a wide variety of products to build a personalized oral care routine for the best clean every time, including manual, battery and electric toothbrushes for children and adults, and interdental products such as dental floss. Oral-B's iO Series electric toothbrushes feature the latest in brushing technology, with a dentist-inspired oscillating-rotating round brush head that removes 100% more plaque than regular manual brushes, for cleaner teeth and healthier gums. https://www.oralb.com

About Crest

Since its launch in 1955, Crest has been at the forefront of oral care innovation, empowering healthier smiles for 70 years. Backed by decades of research and trusted by dental professionals, Crest offers a full portfolio of products designed to meet the evolving needs of families and individuals, from cavity protection and enamel strengthening to advanced whitening, gum health, and sensitivity relief with stabilized stannous fluoride. Beyond toothpaste, Crest provides comprehensive oral care solutions, including mouthwash, whitening treatments, and daily regimens that work together to help maximize the benefits of brushing. https://www.crest.com

About P&G

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit https://www.pg.com/news.

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Contacts:

Media and scientific contacts

Media: Cristina Morillo, Sr. Director, P&G Morillogomez.c@pg.com

Scientific: Dr. William Minston, Professional Scientific Relations Director, P&G Oral Care Minston.w@pg.com