DJ Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc (RIOU) Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Oct-2026 / 13:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 31.5916 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14796090 CODE: RIOU ISIN: LU1900066XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOU LEI Code: 5493006JPV7IX4R1BQ73 Sequence No.: 446018 EQS News ID: 2414022 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2026 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)