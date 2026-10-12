DJ Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist (PACW) Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Oct-2026 / 13:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.5754 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 375031726 CODE: PACW ISIN: IE0009HF1XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE0009HF1XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PACW LEI Code: 2138007KF76QTMYCGF91 Sequence No.: 446053 EQS News ID: 2414092 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2026 07:17 ET (11:17 GMT)