DJ Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF EUR Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF EUR Acc (CEUR) Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF EUR Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Oct-2026 / 13:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF EUR Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 433.3808 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5425275 CODE: CEUR ISIN: LU1681042XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEUR LEI Code: 5493000LLOOP2JUYI637 Sequence No.: 446069 EQS News ID: 2414124 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2026 07:17 ET (11:17 GMT)