DJ Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc (MWRU) Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Oct-2026 / 13:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 185.2932 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 94942263 CODE: MWRU ISIN: IE000BI8OXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000BI8OXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRU LEI Code: 213800V4KHO2WO6DEM45 Sequence No.: 446079 EQS News ID: 2414144 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2026 07:18 ET (11:18 GMT)