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WKN: A41J2U | ISIN: US53814X3008 | Ticker-Symbol: 351
Tradegate
07.10.26 | 16:46
2,380 Euro
-1,65 % -0,040
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LIVEONE INC Chart 1 Jahr
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2,3202,50015:04
2,3402,50015:04
ACCESS Newswire
12.10.2026 14:02 Uhr
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LiveOne Partners With METAvivor to Fund Metastatic Breast Cancer Research, Live Streaming LightUpMBC Live on October 13, 2026

195 Cities Worldwide Illuminate for LightUpMBC on October 13 - Over 325 Landmarks, One Global Broadcast

Broadway performer Kara Lindsay and 11-year MBC thriver Tami Eagle Bowling headline LightUpMBC Live

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / LiveOne (Nasdaq:LVO), an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment and technology platform, today announced its continued collaboration with METAvivor Research and Support, Inc. for LightUpMBC Live, a global entertainment special benefiting metastatic breast cancer research.

On Tuesday, October 13, 2026, more than 325 landmarks across 195 cities worldwide will illuminate in pink, teal and green for LightUpMBC, the world's largest visual movement for metastatic breast cancer (MBC) awareness. The landmark lightings will culminate in a free global broadcast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. PT on LiveOne, METAvivor YouTube and METAvivor Facebook Live.

Created and hosted by award-winning motivational speaker Tami Eagle Bowling, who has lived with metastatic breast cancer for 11 years, the broadcast will be co-hosted by Broadway performer and advocate Kara Lindsay, best known for her Broadway roles as Glinda in "Wicked" and originating the role of Katherine Plumber in Disney's Tony Award-winning "Newsies." Lindsay was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2024 at age 39.

The 2026 program will feature two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark; internationally acclaimed actress, singer and impressionist Christina Bianco; Tony-nominated actor and singer Dorian Harewood; award-winning singer-songwriter Cassandra Kubinski; and acclaimed voiceover artist, guitarist and producer Tony Daniels, along with patient stories, leading scientists, advocates and special guests.

"We're proud to continue our collaboration with LightUpMBC and METAvivor for a fifth consecutive year," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne. "Through LiveOne's global streaming platform, we can help bring this important message to audiences everywhere while supporting awareness and funding for metastatic breast cancer research."

Since its launch, LightUpMBC has raised more than $2.7 million for metastatic breast cancer research. One hundred percent of net proceeds from the campaign benefit METAvivor Research and Support, dedicated to exclusively funding metastatic, or stage 4, breast cancer research.

Viewers can watch the special free at LiveOne.com/LightUpMBC or on METAvivor YouTube or METAvivor Facebook Live. For more information, to donate and to view participating landmarks, visit LightUpMBC.org. Donations may also be made directly at LightUpMBC.METAvivor.org.

ABOUT LIGHTUPMBC

LightUpMBC is the world's largest visual movement dedicated to raising awareness of metastatic breast cancer (MBC), the most advanced stage, when cancer spreads beyond the breast to other parts of the body. Each year on October 13, hundreds of landmarks around the world illuminate in pink, teal and green - the awareness colors of metastatic breast cancer - to honor those living with the disease, remember those lost and inspire hope for the future.

ABOUT METAVIVOR

METAvivor Research and Support is the country's only nonprofit that exclusively funds metastatic breast cancer research through a peer-and-patient-advocate review process. METAvivor focuses on improving the lives of people living with MBC by funding research, advancing federal policies through advocacy, and facilitating a community of peer-to-peer support.

ABOUT LIVEONE

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq:LVO) is an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq:PODC), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. For more information, visit LiveOne.com and ir.liveone.com.

LiveOne Press Contact:

LiveOne | press@liveone.com

SOURCE: LiveOne



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/liveone-nasdaq-lvo-partners-with-metavivor-to-fund-metastatic-brea-1234389

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.