Brightline Interactive to Attend the 2026 Maxim Growth Summit

ASHBURN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Brightline Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq:BTLN) ("Brightline" or the "Company), the company building SpatialCore, an interoperability infrastructure platform for Physical AI, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming 2026 Maxim Growth Summit, taking place from October 12th to 14th at The Hard Rock Hotel NYC. This prestigious event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and premier institutions to explore the latest trends and advancements across several industries.

Brightline Interactive will be meeting with institutional investors in one-on-one sessions and engaging with senior Maxim research analysts throughout the event.

Keynote speakers include Marcus Lemonis (co-owner of Camping World and executive chairman of Neighborhood Intelligence) and Eric Adams (former mayor of New York City). The conference will also feature roundtable discussions with CEOs from small- and mid-cap companies, moderated by Maxim research analysts. Roundtable discussions will cover a range of sectors, including biotechnology, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, digital assets, energy and mining, drones, and more.

This year, portions of the event will also be streamed online at https://digital.maximgrp.com/.

For more information and a complete agenda of the Maxim Growth Summit, please visit www.maximgrp.com/2026-growth-summit.

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The independent and employee-owned firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group LLC, visit maximgrp.com.

About Brightline Interactive

Brightline Interactive is building SpatialCore, an interoperability infrastructure platform for Physical AI. SpatialCore is designed to connect real-world data from sensors, autonomous systems, digital twins, geospatial environments and other sources into a shared, AI-ready understanding of the physical world. Brightline works across defense, government and commercial markets to enable people, AI and autonomous systems to operate more effectively together.

For more information, visit www.brightlineinteractive.com.

Company Contact:

William J. Keneally

Chief Financial Officer

info@brightlineinteractive.com

Media Contact:

Brightline@samsonpr.com

SOURCE: Brightline Interactive

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/brightline-interactive-to-attend-the-2026-maxim-growth-summit-1235495