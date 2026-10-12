The French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has proposed an initial framework for implementing the country's new capacity mechanism ahead of the first long-term auction, covering the winter of 2030-31. The mechanism is designed to reduce the risk of electricity supply shortages during periods of system stress, particularly at times of peak demand. It compensates operators of generation, storage and demand-response assets for committing to make their capacity available during critical periods. Once fully implemented, the new mechanism will rely on two complementary auctions: a long-term auction ...

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