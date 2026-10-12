XPeng Inc.: XPENG Launches the G9L Next-Gen AI Flagship SUV in Europe, Debuts NGP and Expands Global Technology Collaboration at 2026 Paris Motor Show

- XPENG officially launches the G9L Next-Gen AI Flagship SUV for Europe, with French pricing starting from [€74,990].

- XPENG NGP powered by VLA 2.0 makes its first large-scale test-ride appearance in Europe. At the Paris Motor Show, NGP is also being showcased in the official Autonomous Lab, which is open to public experience, with XPENG being one of only two participating automakers, alongside Tesla.

- XPENG introduces its AI and vehicle engineering technology solutions overseas for the first time, opening new opportunities for technical collaboration with global automotive and tech partners.

PARIS, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company,"NYSE: XPEV; HKEX: 9868), a leading global Physical AI company, today launched the G9L Next-Gen AI Flagship SUV for Europe at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, alongside the first global public test ride campaign of XPENG Next Generation Pilot (NGP) powered by VLA 2.0, as well as announcing new technology collaboration opportunities for global automotive partners.

Across its flagship XPENG Paris Night event and the Paris Motor Show, the company showcased three areas at the center of its next phase of global growth - bringing its latest-generation flagship G9L to European users, introducing NGP to European roads, and opening more of its AI and vehicle engineering capabilities to global automotive partners.

Together, these developments advance XPENG's "In Europe, For Europe, With Europe" approach, combining global technology with European R&D, local production and deeper collaboration with partners.

XPENG Paris Motor Show Press Kit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1I8SLTqDREdDCzeY5YUu8LjLe7jlPI6e2

G9L: XPENG's Next-Gen AI Flagship SUV

Taking center stage in Paris, the G9L brings together intelligent driving, advanced safety, flagship comfort and long-distance capability. Designed around different lifestyles and journeys, from business and family travel to outdoor adventures, the G9L will be priced from [€74,990].

Built around the principle that safety is the ultimate premium, the G9L combines active prevention, passive protection and system redundancy, including nine airbags as standard, automatic emergency braking at speeds of up to 150 km/h and stability support following a tire blowout. It has undergone three years of testing across 26 countries and regions, covering more than 6.74 million kilometers.

Beyond safety, the G9L combines a sophisticated chassis with two seating layouts: 6-seater and 7-seater, plus luxury AI-Adaptive Front Seaters. EV variants offer up to 591 km of WLTP range, while its 800V architecture and 5C charging technology enable 10% to 80% charging in as little as 11.7 minutes. Following its successful production trial at Magna in Graz, the G9L is also set to become the fourth XPENG model manufactured in Europe.

XPENG NGP Comes to European Roads

XPENG also introduces XPENG NGP powered by VLA 2.0, supported proprietary Turing AI chips, 4D spatiotemporal understanding and strong generalization across different roads and unfamiliar scenarios. VLA 2.0 can retain up to 30 seconds of contextual information and predict how a scenario may unfold up to six seconds ahead, helping NGP understand, anticipate and respond to changing road conditions. The technology has been tested against complex European driving conditions.

In Paris, NGP is making its first large-scale test-ride appearance in Europe, demonstrating its capabilities across roundabouts, narrow streets, motorcycle traffic, pedestrian crossings and complex right-of-way situations. At the Paris Motor Show, NGP is also being showcased in the official Autonomous Lab, with XPENG one of only two participating automakers.

The test rides demonstrate NGP in European road scenarios including Paris roundabouts, narrow streets, motorcycle traffic, pedestrian crossings and complex right-of-way situations.

XPENG also aims to become the first certified automaker in the world to meet UNECE UN Regulation No. 171, Series 02, supporting the global expansion of its advanced driving software.

Bringing Physical AI to Life in Paris

The three announcements form part of XPENG's broader Physical AI vision on display at the Paris Motor Show, where the company has transformed its 1,008-square-meter stand in Hall 6, Stand A51 into a "Physical AI Museum," bringing together intelligent vehicles, humanoid robots, flying mobility and the underlying technologies that connect them.

The Press Day display brings together 11 vehicles, including the G9L, L03, P7+, G6, G9 and X9, alongside one Land Aircraft Carrier and two IRON humanoid robots. Dedicated technology areas showcase VLA 2.0 and the Turing AI Chip, as well as XPENG's latest developments in humanoid robots and flying mobility. IRON, XPENG's advanced general-purpose humanoid robot, is planned for global rollout in 2027.

In Europe, For Europe, With Europe

XPENG's Paris presence marks a further step in its "In Europe, For Europe, With Europe" approach. Globally, XPENG now operates across 82 countries and regions, supported by eight R&D centers, six manufacturing bases and 1,283 stores.

In Europe, XPENG combines an expanding product portfolio with deeper local R&D and production capabilities. Its European R&D center supports homologation, language interaction, chassis tuning, charging integration and intelligent-driving validation, while local production with Magna in Austria began in Q3 2025.

With the G9L joining its European portfolio and NGP powered by VLA 2.0 being validated against European driving scenarios, XPENG is bringing more of its global technology to Europe, developing it with European expertise and partners, and adapting it for European users.

ENDS

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading global Physical AI company, dedicated to bringing artificial intelligence into the physical world to reshape future mobility and smart living. Through in-house R&D, XPENG has developed a full-stack Physical AI architecture spanning Turing AI chips, world foundation models, and highly integrated software and hardware applications. This unified technology foundation powers an expansive product portfolio of smart EVs, robotaxis and humanoid robots, advancing the deployment of Physical AI at scale.

Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG is dual-primary listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. With global capabilities across R&D, manufacturing, sales and services, XPENG drives continuous technological innovation and fosters an open Physical AI ecosystem, making life smarter, safer and better for users worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/

SOURCE XPeng Inc.