RenX Enterprises Corp.: RenX Enterprises Secures Second Land Clearing Purchase Order Since Division Launch; Resource Group to Clear, Grind, and Haul 6.5 Acres in Sarasota

Company plans to deliver material recovered from the University Parkway site to the Myakka City platform as processing feedstock

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ:RENX) ("RenX" or the "Company") today announced that its operating subsidiary, Resource Group US LLC ("Resource Group"), has entered into a subcontract agreement with Central Site Development, LLC, a Brandon, Florida based site development contractor, to clear and grub a 6.5 acre site on University Parkway in Sarasota, Florida. The agreement is the second purchase order secured by the Company's land clearing division since the division's launch in July 2026, and the first from Central Site Development.

Under the purchase order, the Company is to be paid for mobilization, clearing and grubbing, grinding, and transportation. Separately, the Company expects the material it hauls away to provide low-cost processing feedstock for its Myakka City platform. The division's first purchase order, from Frederick Derr & Company for a residential community development in the Lakewood Ranch area of Manatee County, was announced with the Company's second quarter 2026 results in August and was completed in the third quarter of 2026.

"Two purchase orders in roughly two months, from two different site development contractors working the Sarasota market, we believe, tell us this service is landing with the customers we built it for," said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises. "Land clearing pays us on both sides of the transaction. We are paid to clear, grind, and haul, and we expect that same material to arrive at Myakka City as low-cost feedstock that is processed at the platform resulting in substrate that we can sell. Every site development contractor in Manatee and Sarasota counties has cleared material that needs to go somewhere, and we intend to be the call they make when they want it to go somewhere other than a landfill."

About the Land Clearing Division

RenX launched its land clearing division on July 28, 2026 to serve site development contractors in Manatee and Sarasota counties, where demand for clearing is tied to regional land development activity. Florida ranked among the most active construction markets in the United States in 2025, with approximately 100,945 new residential construction permits issued statewide for the year (Source: HBW Reports, as cited in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025). The division deploys the grinding and hauling equipment the Company already operates for its organics processing and logistics businesses, and the volume of material recovered from each project varies by site conditions and customer requirements. Management believes that, over time, the division can moderate the seasonality of the Company's materials sales by adding a service revenue stream that follows the regional construction calendar.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company's platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including its licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach is intended to allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX's core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets" and similar expressions and include, among others, statements regarding work under the subcontract beginning upon notice to proceed; the scope of work to be performed under the subcontract; recovered material being delivered to the Myakka City facility as low-cost processing feedstock; the Company earning service fees for mobilization, clearing and grubbing, grinding, and transportation; the material being hauled away providing low-cost processing feedstock for the Company's Myakka City platform; the two purchase orders in roughly two months, from two different site development contractors working the Sarasota market, indicating the service is landing with the customers the Company built it for; the land clearing division serving site development contractors in Manatee and Sarasota counties; the division moderating the seasonality of the Company's materials sales over time; the Company becoming the preferred provider for site contractors seeking alternatives to landfilling; moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacturing engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications; shortening supply chains, enhancing quality control, and improving unit economics while serving higher-value end markets by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements; and monetizing the Company's portfolio of legacy real estate assets to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the timing of the contractor's notice to proceed; the contractor's right to modify, suspend, or terminate the scope of work and to adjust the contract price based on field measurement; weather, site, permitting, and equipment risks affecting the performance of the work; the Company's ability to collect amounts due under the subcontract, including payment terms that depend on the contractor's receipt of payment from the project owner; the volume and quality of material recovered from the project; whether the Company retains title to, and is able to deliver to its Myakka City facility, material recovered from the project; the Company's ability to sell the resulting substrate; the Company's ability to secure additional land clearing purchase orders and to perform them profitably; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital, including its ability to satisfy, extend, or refinance debt maturities, and to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; the Company's reliance on third-party technologies and partners; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; market acceptance of engineered growing media and bulk materials products; the Company's ability to advance monetization initiatives across its real estate and legacy asset portfolio; general economic and market conditions, including those resulting from geopolitical events; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

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SOURCE: RenX Enterprises Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/renx-enterprises-secures-second-land-clearing-purchase-order-since-division-launch-reso-1235629